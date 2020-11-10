 

Hudson Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”) has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its new directors to purchase a total of 900,000 shares at a price of $0.40 per share. The option price is above a 40% premium to the 10-day volume traded weighted average price of the stock on the TSX-V. The options are exercisable for a period of five years, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jim K Cambon
President and Director

For further information:
Ph: 604-628-5002
jamescambon@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information.  All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.  The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


