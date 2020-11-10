 

Supernus Provides Regulatory Updates for SPN-812 and SPN-830

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 00:30  |  90   |   |   

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced regulatory updates for SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age, and SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD).

SPN-812 - Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age. The FDA issued a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for the application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

The primary issue cited in the SPN-812 CRL relates to the Company’s in-house laboratory that conducts analytical testing, which recently moved to a new location. The Company plans to discuss with the FDA the contents of the CRL and clarify to the FDA that the application does not rely solely on this facility for product release. We plan to discuss with the agency the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for SPN-812. Importantly, no clinical safety or efficacy issues were identified during the review.

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in PD

The Company received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD). In its review of the NDA, which was submitted in September 2020, the FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. In the letter, the FDA requested certain documents and reports to be submitted in support of the application.

The Company plans to seek guidance from the FDA, including a Type A meeting, to discuss the contents of the RTF letter and clarify the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for SPN-830.   

“On SPN-812, we look forward to collaborating with the FDA to clarify and resolve the facility matter and put SPN-812 back on track to help the millions of children and adolescents in the U.S. with ADHD,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Regarding SPN-830, we remain confident in the data package for SPN-830 and its promise as an important treatment option for PD patients who experience motor fluctuations associated with on-off episodes. We are fully committed to working with the FDA to address its letter and successfully refile our SPN-830 NDA.”

Seite 1 von 4
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Supernus Provides Regulatory Updates for SPN-812 and SPN-830 ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Supernus Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Supernus to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call