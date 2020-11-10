Supernus Provides Regulatory Updates for SPN-812 and SPN-830

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced regulatory updates for SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age, and SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age. The FDA issued a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for the application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

The primary issue cited in the SPN-812 CRL relates to the Company’s in-house laboratory that conducts analytical testing, which recently moved to a new location. The Company plans to discuss with the FDA the contents of the CRL and clarify to the FDA that the application does not rely solely on this facility for product release. We plan to discuss with the agency the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for SPN-812. Importantly, no clinical safety or efficacy issues were identified during the review.

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in PD

The Company received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD). In its review of the NDA, which was submitted in September 2020, the FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. In the letter, the FDA requested certain documents and reports to be submitted in support of the application.

The Company plans to seek guidance from the FDA, including a Type A meeting, to discuss the contents of the RTF letter and clarify the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for SPN-830.

“On SPN-812, we look forward to collaborating with the FDA to clarify and resolve the facility matter and put SPN-812 back on track to help the millions of children and adolescents in the U.S. with ADHD,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Regarding SPN-830, we remain confident in the data package for SPN-830 and its promise as an important treatment option for PD patients who experience motor fluctuations associated with on-off episodes. We are fully committed to working with the FDA to address its letter and successfully refile our SPN-830 NDA.”