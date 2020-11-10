Everest Medicines Announces that Licensing Partner Calliditas Therapeutics has Reported Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd Trial

The trial met its primary objective of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio, or proteinuria, after 9 months of treatment, with significant continued improvement at 12 months. The trial also met the key secondary endpoint showing a statistically significant difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR after 9 months of treatment compared to placebo. The efficacy data indicated a significant and beneficial effect on key factors correlated to the progression to end stage renal disease (ESRD) for IgAN patients. In addition, results showed that Nefecon was generally well-tolerated.

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, announced today that its licensing partner, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (“Calliditas”), reported positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which analyzed the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in 199 patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Based on these results, Calliditas plans to submit for accelerated approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 2021 followed by a submission for conditional approval with the European Medicines Agency in H1 2021. An additional 160 patients are being recruited for inclusion in Part B of the trial, which is designed to be a confirmatory post-market approval observational trial to confirm long-term renal protection.

In June 2019, Everest Medicines entered into an exclusive, royalty-bearing license agreement with Calliditas, which gives Everest Medicines exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Nefecon in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Singapore. Everest is currently enrolling patients as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trial to support approval for IgAN patients in China.

“We are very excited to see this strong set of data and look forward to building on these results as we continue to rapidly recruit patients with IgAN in China to support the NeflgArd trial,” said Zhengying Zhu, Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer for Internal Medicine at Everest Medicines.

“These encouraging data reinforce the potential for Nefecon to become the first approved treatment option for patients around the world with IgAN,” said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. “There are an estimated 2 million people in China living with IgAN and we are committed to advancing this trial and work to make this important therapy available to patients in China.”