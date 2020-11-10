 

Everest Medicines Announces that Licensing Partner Calliditas Therapeutics has Reported Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 00:45  |  85   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, announced today that its licensing partner, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (“Calliditas”), reported positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which analyzed the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in 199 patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The trial met its primary objective of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio, or proteinuria, after 9 months of treatment, with significant continued improvement at 12 months. The trial also met the key secondary endpoint showing a statistically significant difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR after 9 months of treatment compared to placebo. The efficacy data indicated a significant and beneficial effect on key factors correlated to the progression to end stage renal disease (ESRD) for IgAN patients. In addition, results showed that Nefecon was generally well-tolerated.

Based on these results, Calliditas plans to submit for accelerated approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 2021 followed by a submission for conditional approval with the European Medicines Agency in H1 2021. An additional 160 patients are being recruited for inclusion in Part B of the trial, which is designed to be a confirmatory post-market approval observational trial to confirm long-term renal protection.

In June 2019, Everest Medicines entered into an exclusive, royalty-bearing license agreement with Calliditas, which gives Everest Medicines exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Nefecon in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Singapore. Everest is currently enrolling patients as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trial to support approval for IgAN patients in China.

“We are very excited to see this strong set of data and look forward to building on these results as we continue to rapidly recruit patients with IgAN in China to support the NeflgArd trial,” said Zhengying Zhu, Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer for Internal Medicine at Everest Medicines.

“These encouraging data reinforce the potential for Nefecon to become the first approved treatment option for patients around the world with IgAN,” said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. “There are an estimated 2 million people in China living with IgAN and we are committed to advancing this trial and work to make this important therapy available to patients in China.”

Seite 1 von 2
Everest Medicines Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everest Medicines Announces that Licensing Partner Calliditas Therapeutics has Reported Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd Trial SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Everest Medicines Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2b Registration Clinical Trial of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in China
02.11.20
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical Products Administration for Phase 3 Registration Trial of Trodelvy for Metastatic Breast Cancer in China