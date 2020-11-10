 

Moody’s Analytics Wins Counterparty Risk Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards 2020

Moody’s Analytics has won Counterparty Risk Product of the Year at the 2020 Asia Risk Awards for helping banks in the region comply with current and upcoming regulatory capital requirements.

Banks across Asia use our solution to calculate counterparty credit risk exposure. This calculation is necessary for achieving compliance with the Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk regulation, part of Basel III. Our solution addresses the national discretions and regulatory requirements of Asian countries, and more than 50 jurisdictions globally.

The bank regulatory landscape continues to evolve as a result of both industry dynamics and global drivers like COVID-19. This evolution means banks face new reporting requirements, new regulations, shifting timeframes for Basel IV, and much more. According to one of this year’s award judges, “The nature and scale of regulatory change is so significant that capability in the area of regulatory analytics is becoming a strategic commercial advantage.”

Our clients must, of course, meet regulatory deadlines, but they also seek to extract strategic value from their regulatory processes and the resulting analytics. In the current challenging environment, they must do so efficiently, and while spending less.

Moody’s Analytics makes that possible with what we term regulatory compliance as a service. We continuously monitor regulatory updates and adjust clients’ software to make sure they stay up-to-date with changing requirements. We use the power of the cloud to seamlessly deliver this solution, together with analysis rooted in our considerable regulatory expertise. Using the cloud brings scalability, reduced IT infrastructure costs, and the ability for clients to swiftly respond when regulations change.

“Our customers in Asia and around the world rely on us to meet their regulatory challenges efficiently, using the latest technology,” said Wael Jadallah, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “This Asia Risk Award demonstrates that our cloud-based solution is helping them enhance their counterparty risk measurement and meet regulatory capital requirements.”

Learn more about the Asia Risk Awards.

This win adds to our growing list of industry recognition, including this year’s Asia Risk Award for ALM Product of the Year.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

