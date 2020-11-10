Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Amended 2020 Second Quarter Results

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) announces restated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. On November 6, 2020, Legacy Housing Corporation (the “Company”) filed an amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A restating its second quarter interim financial statements for fiscal year 2020. As a result of the restatement, investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously issued financial statements for the period set forth above, earnings releases for this period, and other communications relating to these financial statements.



The Company identified an overstatement of costs errantly assigned to accounts payable for inventory received but not invoiced. The Company noted that these adjustments resulted in an increase to retained earnings of $1.4 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company also noted that these adjustments resulted in a decrease of cost of product sales by $1.9 million and an increase of net income by $1.4 million, resulting in net income of $10.0 million ($0.41 per diluted share) and $19.1 million ($0.79 per diluted share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.