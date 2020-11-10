Starch Derivatives Market worth $61.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets "Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , market size is estimated to be valued at USD 50.9 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%, in terms of value. The functional properties of starch derivatives and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications is driving the global starch derivatives market.

Cassava is the fastest growing segment in the starch derivatives market

Based on raw material, cassava is growing with the highest CAGR. It is considered one of the most economical source of starch at a global level. Cassava soruces starch derivatvies are widely used in various industries including food & beverages, paper, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals and many more. Its properties make it advantageous to many industries.

The maltodextrin is the fastest growing segment in the starch derivatives market

Based on type, maltodextrin is the fastest growing segment as it possesses properties such as high viscosity, crystallization inhibition, mouthfeel, bulking agent, and neutral taste. It is widely used as a food additive in a variety of products and helps in improving their texture, flavor, and shelf life. Due to its functional properties, maltodextrin is considered to be a safe food additive.

The food & beverages segment is projected to account for a major share in the starch derivatives market during the forecast period

By application, the starch derivatives market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial and feed. Food & beverage segment dominated the starch derivatives market as they are used as food additives in various food applications. Starch derivatives possess enhanced characteristics and act as thickeners, fat replacers, and texture improvers. They provide food products with freeze-thaw ability and stability during harsh processing conditions. The various food & beverage applications in which starch derivatives are used includes bakery & confectionery products, processed food products, beverages, and snacks.