 

Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)

SHENZHEN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020) has been successfully concluded at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from September 9 to 11. CIOE again refreshed its record on the largest optoelectronic exhibition in the world with the total exhibition area of 160,000 square meters, featuring the entire optoelectronic ecosystem such as information communication, precision optics, camera and module, laser, infrared, optoelectronic sensor and photonics innovation. Total 2,512 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions joined to showcase their up-to-date optoelectronic products to 89,294 professional visitors. Despite the influence by COVID-19, China's optoelectronic market continue to thrive. Click to download CIOE 2020 Post Show Report.

Even with travel registration had slowed down the international communications, 482 overseas exhibitors had managed to exhibit as scheduled with innovative products and technologies onsite at CIOE including 6 international and regional pavilions such as Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, USA, and Lithuania. Increasing international optoelectronic companies participate CIOE as one of the vital chances to expand business in China.

Three special zones were organized at CIOE 2020. The Optical Network Alliance (ONA) gathered members such as Huawei, Nokia, YOFC, FiberHome, Digital China, and SHIP to showcase the all-optical network products, services and technologies. Intelligent driving sensor display zone gathered Hesai, Surestar, Robosense, Microbrain Intelligent, Hitronics, iRay, Dali, AAC Technologies and other well-known companies to display on-board cameras, millimeter-wave LiDAR, and intelligent driving solutions. A new UV technology zone was also formed to showcase the UV-LEDs, UV disinfection lamps and packages, and UV sensor by SANAN, Nearzenith, M-Cool, HuaAI, GaNo, Leader UV Technology, Rootin and other famous companies as UV technology was the star of optoelectronic technology against the COVID-19 fight. 

China's optoelectronic market is dynamics and it will keep increasing judging from the figures and highlights of CIOE 2020. Confidence could be easily noticed at the crowded exhibition halls and conference rooms. By the engagement of increasing international companies and professionals, it is not hard to tell China's market have turned into one important stop for them. It is also believed that CIOE is not only a platform to display their products and innovative technologies, but also an ideal access to enter China's market and seize new business opportunities.

The 23rd China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2021) is scheduled to be held at Hall 9 to 16 of Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from September 1 to 3, 2021. The booth application is in progress. Booth demand for the CIOE 2021 is already in full swing. Do not hesitate to contact us and reserve your prime booth location, and prepare for your marvelous exhibiting and networking experience in Shenzhen China in 2021.

