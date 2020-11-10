 

TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12 00AM Nov.11

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 03:40  |  61   |   |   

Empowered by Edge-cutting Aerospace Technology, Housekeeping Is Easier Than Ever with TROUVER's Solo10 Stick Vacuums

MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Dreame Technology specializing in home appliance design and manufacture, launches new promotion for the Aliexpress Double 11 shopping festival, with the Solo10 model which will be available for just US$139.99 (original price US$212.49) from 12AM tomorrow.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330823/image_1.jpg

Solo 10 Vacuum Deal will provide value of US$10 discount for over US$10.01 purchase with Store Coupon from 00:00 to 02:59 on Nov. 11 (Moscow time), along with 2 days promotion to enjoy RU₽1,000 off for minimum spend of RU₽10,000. For more information, please visit: www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001619574182.html

The Solo10 is a stick vacuum cleaner highlighting stylish design, LED color display and long battery life. It's powered by TROUVER high-speed digital motor AERO3.0 that produces a speed of up to 80,000rpm, generating stronger suction power than most corded vacuums on the market. Its 6-core, 2000mAh high-energy battery can provide up to 48 minutes of strong suction to clean the entire home without recharging.

With such strong motor speed, the motor design team of TROUVER underwent many simulations and testing on the motor's impeller and bearing to ensure the motor's optimal performance, dynamic balance and life are at top level across the industry.

"The Solo10 is a highly cost-effective product designed for young professionals who have just started their careers and a new independent life. It's a high-tech cleaning appliance that delivers great performance to help provide everyone a comfortable, clean space to pursue their goals and dreams," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

The Solo10 is designed for hassle-free usage by the young consumers:

  • The ergonomically designed vacuum is flexible and weighs only 1.4kg (3lbs);
  • Quick change to hand-held vacuum with just one click;
  • Includes a combination tool for precise cleaning around the edges and narrow gaps;
  • A 0.05mm soft velvet roller brush offers a softer touch when removing the fine dust and participles on the floor surface and gaps, picking up mites and dander while reducing indoor dust and improving the air quality at home;
  • Detachable dust collection tank can be stripped for cleaning;
  • 5-fold noise reduction to reduce background noise;

Another major highlight of Solo10 is its multi-cone cyclone dust collection design that can intercept participles larger than 0.3μm. The TROUVER R&D team devised more than 20 plans during the early development and eventually decided that the hexagonal structure is best suited for the system, achieving a dust and air separation efficiency of 99.5 percent. The dust collection tank separation system can prevent dust from entering the HEPA filter.

In addition, the TROUVER R&D team has created an integrated DualCool air cooling optimization that can make sure every battery is cooled down properly during operation to achieve excellent heat dissipation.

The Solo10 vacuum has acquired a CE mark per European Directive and standards, and the design includes multiple patents developed by TROUVER, an R&D-oriented technology company from the Xiaomi Ecological Chain with a professional R&D team with an aerospace background.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine the powerful core technology for young people.

Empowered by Edge-cutting Aerospace Technology, Housekeeping Is Easier Than Ever with TROUVER’s Solo10 Stick Vacuums

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330823/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330824/image_2.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12 00AM Nov.11 Empowered by Edge-cutting Aerospace Technology, Housekeeping Is Easier Than Ever with TROUVER's Solo10 Stick Vacuums MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Dreame Technology specializing in home appliance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Worth $ 272,211.57 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD 2020
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy