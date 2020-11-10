 

Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 04:29  |  81   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Turn-around completed establishing a strong platform to accelerate growth and investments in 5G enterprise applications
  • New long-term EBITA margin target, excluding restructuring, for the Group of 15% - 18%
  • New long-term Free Cash flow (before M&A) target of 9% - 12% of sales
  • The 2022 operating margin target, excluding restructuring, of 12 - 14% remains for the Group with some adjustments between segments

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will outline revised strategic growth ambitions and new long-term financial targets at its Capital Markets Day 2020 on November 10, 2020.

Executives from across the business will join President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, to share insights from the company's three-year focused turnaround, and articulate ambitions to strengthen the Group, with a particular emphasis on long-term growth in the enterprise market. 

Since the launch of the focused business strategy in 2017, the company has restored profitability, delivered organic growth and is on track towards its 2020 financial targets. With global technology leadership and growing market share in 5G the company is now turning to the next phase of its journey - growing the business through incremental core business growth and acceleration of enterprise focus.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "The execution on our focused strategy has delivered a turnaround which creates a robust base for the future and delivered global leadership in 5G today. The Covid-19 pandemic is a humbling reminder that wireless connectivity fundamentally underpins future global growth and so urgent deployment is critical. It will support a global innovation opportunity for consumers and enterprise which touches every corner of our world and every sector of the economy. Our future value is inextricably linked to wider economic growth and we are well-positioned to play a lead role in the ecosystem of operators, businesses, and decision-makers on whose combined shoulders 5G's full success rests."

Long-term targets

Beyond 2022, the long-term profitability target is an EBITA margin excluding restructuring charges of 15% - 18% for the Group. The company aims to achieve this through improvement activities across the Group. Growth as well as gross margin improvements, driven by software sales and operational leverage, will be the cornerstones in reaching the long-term targets.

Seite 1 von 5
Telefon L.M.Ericsson (B) (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020 STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Turn-around completed establishing a strong platform to accelerate growth and investments in 5G enterprise applications New long-term EBITA margin target, excluding restructuring, for the Group of 15% - 18%New …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Worth $ 272,211.57 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD 2020
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Ericsson completes acquisition of Cradlepoint
13.10.20
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2020 report