Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

Executives from across the business will join President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, to share insights from the company's three-year focused turnaround, and articulate ambitions to strengthen the Group, with a particular emphasis on long-term growth in the enterprise market.

Since the launch of the focused business strategy in 2017, the company has restored profitability, delivered organic growth and is on track towards its 2020 financial targets. With global technology leadership and growing market share in 5G the company is now turning to the next phase of its journey - growing the business through incremental core business growth and acceleration of enterprise focus.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "The execution on our focused strategy has delivered a turnaround which creates a robust base for the future and delivered global leadership in 5G today. The Covid-19 pandemic is a humbling reminder that wireless connectivity fundamentally underpins future global growth and so urgent deployment is critical. It will support a global innovation opportunity for consumers and enterprise which touches every corner of our world and every sector of the economy. Our future value is inextricably linked to wider economic growth and we are well-positioned to play a lead role in the ecosystem of operators, businesses, and decision-makers on whose combined shoulders 5G's full success rests."

Long-term targets

Beyond 2022, the long-term profitability target is an EBITA margin excluding restructuring charges of 15% - 18% for the Group. The company aims to achieve this through improvement activities across the Group. Growth as well as gross margin improvements, driven by software sales and operational leverage, will be the cornerstones in reaching the long-term targets.