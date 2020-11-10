 

Linx Grows 18.5% in Subscription Revenue in 3Q20 Compared To 3Q19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 04:16  |  37   |   |   

Linx closed 3Q20 with gross revenue of BRL 252.9 million (result of the combination of recurring and consulting services revenues). In 3Q20, total recurring revenue reached BRL 219.8 million, 15.3% higher than the same period in 2019 and equivalent to 87% of gross revenue. Linx's net revenue was BRL 221.0 million, which represented an increase of 12.2% when compared to 3Q19. Adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 57.4 million in the quarter and the adjusted EBITDA margin in the period was 26.0%. Adjusted net income was BRL 3.0 million.

“In this quarter, despite the various impacts of the pandemic, we followed the continuous resumption of the retail sector, reinforced by the gradual return of the opening hours of malls and stores. Within this context, Linx has been capturing the various market opportunities. The various partnerships with marketplaces and the increased accessibility of our e-commerce platform enabled the growth of Linx Digital, which now represents 15.8% of total recurring revenue in 3Q20. Linx Pay also expanded, accounting for 14.2% of total recurring revenue and is already prepared for the entry of Pix.”, Explains Alberto Menache, CEO of Linx. Linx Digital and Linx Pay Hub offers have been mainly responsible for the constant increase in the company's results.

As a reminder, we have an EGM scheduled on November 17 to deliberate on the STNE proposal to incorporate all of our shares, or alternatively decide to authorize the continuation of interactions with Totvs.

We reaffirm our commitment to the long term, ensuring the safety of our team, service to customers and suppliers, and consequently, to the business

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 45.6% of retail market share, as IDC attests. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil and 5 countries in America. Visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa

Linx Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Linx Grows 18.5% in Subscription Revenue in 3Q20 Compared To 3Q19 Linx closed 3Q20 with gross revenue of BRL 252.9 million (result of the combination of recurring and consulting services revenues). In 3Q20, total recurring revenue reached BRL 219.8 million, 15.3% higher than the same period in 2019 and equivalent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity