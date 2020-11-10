 

Investors flock to Shanghai amid pandemic

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Electric cars roll off the production line at a Tesla plant in Shanghai

Despite the faltering global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cosmopolitan city of Shanghai has kept its allure for foreign investors who are optimistic about their prospects in the market.

In the first nine months of this year, Shanghai's foreign capital inflows reached about $15.52 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

"Foreign investment has become an important engine to boost Shanghai's economic growth, a key support for adjusting its industrial structure, a main body to promote scientific and technological innovation and a crucial force to improve the city's function," said Zhang Guohua, vice-chairman of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

In the first quarter of this year, a total of 38 multinational companies based their regional headquarters in Shanghai and 14 foreign-funded research and development centers were established, bringing the total numbers to 758 and 475 respectively, the commerce commission said.

Shanghai is now home to nearly 60,000 foreign-funded companies, which contribute more than a quarter of the city's GDP, one-third of its tax revenue and about two-thirds of the city's total foreign trade volume, it said.

Shanghai, a city at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up, has always attached great importance to utilizing foreign investment, officials said.

In recent years, Shanghai has been improving its business environment through various measures. Significant improvements in Shanghai's business environment have propelled China's ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report from 46th position to 31st.

Shanghai was also the first city to introduce regulatory guidelines for implementing the Foreign Investment Law in China, which took effect on Jan 1, 2020. It started to apply the Shanghai Foreign Investment Regulation on Nov 1 so as to provide legal support for investment and trade.

"Over the years, the Shanghai government has created a high-quality business environment for enterprises of different types and we have seen and experienced firsthand the continuous improvement in the overall business environment," said Teoh Song Ping, president of North AP Lubricants Business at ExxonMobil. "That is why we chose to set up an investment company here."

