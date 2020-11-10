Engineering Update for EarthRenew Strathmore Facility; Live Webinar on Tuesday, November 17th

Highlights:



TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an engineering update on our Strathmore facility recommissioning project. Laporte Engineering Inc. is nearing completion of the detailed engineering design. In addition, major equipment orders required for the recommissioning process are underway. Our updated construction schedule anticipates a construction contract award by the end of the year, with construction activities on-site beginning early in 2021. Discussions are under way with potential construction contractors and EarthRenew expects to make a selection in the coming weeks.

The project will be constructed using a two-phase approach:

Phase 1: The first phase will see the installation of drying and mixing equipment, which together will produce a bulk-dried mix product. The completion of phase one is expected to allow EarthRenew to produce a heat-treated organic fertilizer product free of seeds, weeds and pathogens.

Phase 2: Phase two of the project will add pelletizing or granulation machinery and will also include CCm Technologies Limited’s (“CCm”) upgrading module, as described in our prior press releases dated April 2, 2020 (EarthRenew Develops New Organic Fertilizer Formulation with Higher NPK in Collaboration with CCm Technologies). The second phase will build on the knowledge and implementation insights gained during the phase one deployment, which we believe will ensure EarthRenew is delivering a high-quality product to customers.