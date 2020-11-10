 

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal management is one of the most important considerations for all consumer electronics. Any teardown quickly demonstrates the extensive consideration engineers take to dissipate heat effectively. The rise of 5G-enabled smartphones makes this more challenging than ever, resulting in significant design alterations and the adoption of advanced materials.

What is meant by a thermal management material?

Thermal management materials are primarily those that enable the heat to be dissipated strategically and evenly (mitigating hot spots). These can broadly be split into heat spreaders, mainly for x-y or in-plane dissipation, and thermal interface materials (TIM), mainly for z or through-plane dissipation. Both are essential and work in tangent for various application areas. IDTechEx has written in detail about these and has a dedicated market report on the subject – "Thermal Interface Materials 2020-2030: Forecasts, Technologies, Opportunities".

IDTechEx has identified 6 primary locations for these materials in a smartphone: heat spreader at the back of the phone, heat spreader for the central motherboard, TIM for the lithium-ion battery, TIM for motherboard (e.g., PMICs), heat spreader behind the display, and TIM for the antenna. All of which will have their own requirements and considerations.

The key property is the thermal conductivity, in either the x-y or z-plane, but it is essential to not overlook many other factors including: adhesiveness, viscosity, coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), bond line thickness, reworkability, and longevity.

How will 5G smartphones be different?

As many will know, when an electronic device is struggling with the temperature it will throttle the performance. For 5G phones this will effectively mean disabling some of the 5G capabilities, taking your smartphone back a generation or two.

IDTechEx has looked in detail at the 5G market in the dedicated market report "5G Technology, Market and Forecasts 2020-2030" and provided a deep dive into the specifics of the thermal management in "Thermal Management for 5G".

At the device level, the main changes to thermal management materials will be around the motherboard and the antenna. This is somewhat obvious for the motherboard, with significantly increased download rates enabled by 5G, and the key antenna changes will be for mmWave applications. There will, of course, be the same trends in batteries, displays, and performance for smartphones as has been observed across the past decade for engineers to contend with.

