 

NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive First Clinical Data Showing Conversion of Anti-PD-1 Non-Responders to Responders With Radioenhancer NBTXR3

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205 – the “Company”), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced positive first clinical results from a phase I study evaluating potentially first-in-class NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy in combination with pembrolizumab or nivolumab (anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors) for the treatment of patients with advanced cancers. The results were presented at The Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting.

Addressing Unmet Needs in Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have shown promising clinical outcomes over the past two decades; and they are often used for patients with advanced cancers once other therapies have reached the end of their effectiveness. Additionally, the vast majority of patients only receive a temporary benefit or no benefit from ICIs, as they either develop resistance to the treatment during the course of therapy or are non-responsive to the treatment altogether (only 15%-20% of patients respond, according to published data). Taken together, these barriers present a significant unmet need to improve the efficacy ICIs and expand their potentially curative benefits to more patients with advanced cancers.

Combining ICIs with radiation therapy is emerging as a valuable strategy to “prime” an immune response and thereby increase the response rate, however the efficacy of radiation therapy is limited by toxicities related to the exposure of healthy tissues.

NBTXR3 is injected one time, directly into solid tumors. The product candidate is designed to increase the energy deposit from radiation therapy within the target tumor and subsequently increase the tumor-killing effect without increasing toxicity in surrounding healthy tissue. Pre-clinical and clinical data also suggest that NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy can prime the immune system, creating an anti-tumor immune response that produces both local and systemic effects.

A Phase I Study of Intratumoral NBTXR3 in Combination with anti-PD-1 in Patients with Advanced Cancers
 Colette Shen, Jessica Frakes, Jiaxin Niu, Jared Weiss, Jimmy Caudell, Katherine Jameson, Patricia Said, Tanguy Seiwert

Abstract ID: 410

Study 1100 is a multicenter, open-label, non-randomized, phase I dose escalation with dose expansion study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy in combination with anti-PD-1 (pembrolizumab or nivolumab) in three (3) cohorts of patients with advanced cancers: (i) inoperable locoregional recurrent or recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer; (ii) lung metastasis; (iii) liver metastasis. The study is being administered across ten (10) sites in the United States.

