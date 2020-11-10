 

Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19

10.11.2020   

AdCOVID, a Single-dose Intranasal Vaccine for COVID-19 is Designed to Generate a Broad Immune Response Against COVID-19 with the Unique Ability to Promote Nasal Mucosal Immunity

Lonza Agreement Builds on Existing Partnerships and Expands Altimmune’s Commercial Readiness in Preparation to Produce the Commercial Vaccine in 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it entered into an agreement with Lonza for the manufacturing of AdCOVID, Altimmune’s next-generation, single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Lonza is a leading global biopharmaceutical manufacturing company with facilities in Europe, North America, and South Asia.

Alberto Santagostino, SVP, Head of Cell and Gene Technologies for Lonza, commented, “We are deeply committed to fighting this global pandemic and deploying our expertise and resources to help vaccine developers like Altimmune meet commercial manufacturing requirements for novel and promising vaccine candidates. Lonza is proud to be well-positioned to support these companies in their mission to serve such critical public health needs.”

“We are excited about the potential of our AdCOVID vaccine candidate and are actively focused on expanding our network of strategic manufacturing partners to ensure Altimmune’s commercial readiness to supply vaccine in 2021 should our clinical data support this advancement,” said Dr. Vyjoo Krishnan, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development for Altimmune. “Lonza is a tremendous partner in this mission, with deep expertise and experience in vector manufacturing and global world class facilities capable of manufacturing AdCOVID at commercial scale.”

AdCOVID is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate that has the potential to be conveniently administered via an intranasal spray. In addition to activating systemic immunity (neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses) AdCOVID stimulates a type of localized immunity called mucosal immunity, which can act to prevent both SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and transmission. In preclinical studies, AdCOVID produced a 29-fold increase in mucosal IgA, well above the level associated with protection observed in several clinical studies from influenza, another respiratory virus.

