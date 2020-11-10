Inbank issued 8 million euros worth of new shares

AS Inbank issued 516,130 new shares through direct offering to existing shareholders and new investors. Subscription period ended on 9 November 2020 and the Supervisory Board of Inbank decided to issue a total of 8 million euros worth of new shares to 28 investors.

The price of one offered share was 15.50 euros, of which 0.10 euros was the nominal value and 15.40 euros the share premium. As a result of the issue of new shares, Inbank's share capital after the registration of the share capital increase in the Estonian Commercial Register will be 961,053 euros and the total number of shares after the issue is 9,610,530. The market value of Inbank's equity after issuing the new shares is 149 million euros.