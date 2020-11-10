NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global energy storage market reached a size of 171,039.3 Megawatts (MW) in 2019 and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market would witness an increment of as much as 69,917.6 MW by 2030. The key factors driving the progress of the market are the increasing usage of unconventional sources of energy, reducing prices of batteries, and the higher costs of securing power supply.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the growing concerns being raised all over the world over the pollution caused due to the usage of non-renewable energy sources is also fueling the expansion of the market. With the environment degrading rapidly and the signs of climate change becoming more prevalent, industries, governments, and people are increasingly reducing the dependence on conventional energy sources such as gas, coal, and oil and adopting renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind for power generation.

The renewable energy sources have variable power outputs and as a result, the growing usage of these energy sources is positively impacting the global demand for energy storage technologies. Apart from storing excess energy so that it can be used during the times of high demand, these storage technologies also smoothen out the power supply from these sources. Additionally, these technologies discharge power to the grid at a faster rate than the fossil fuels.

Another key factor causing the market boom is the increasing cost of the power produced from renewable sources across the world. Due to the escalating power requirements in several countries, the power plants are being made to run at full capacities. This is pushing up the power prices globally. Moreover, the various constraints associated with power supply such as high logistics costs and the lack of availability of regular fuel supply are boosting the power prices across the globe.

