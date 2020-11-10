SoftwareONE to fully acquire InterGrupo, accelerating its capabilities in application modernization to enable digital transformation

Stans, Switzerland, 10 November 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 60% of InterGrupo, following its initial investment in 2019. InterGrupo, a specialist in application modernization and cloud technology solutions, will further strengthen SoftwareONE's ability to support customers' digital, commercial and technology transformations, thereby boosting the group's Solutions & Services capabilities and business volume.

The full acquisition of InterGrupo underlines its strategic importance for SoftwareONE, enabling it to fully leverage InterGrupo's expertise and "cloud software factory" in application modernization and development - a key priority for SoftwareONE's Solutions & Services offering.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO at SoftwareONE said: "This acquisition highlights the strategic importance of a global practice in application modernization with hyperscalers, such as AWS, Google and Microsoft. This helps our 65,000 customers on their journey to the cloud not only from an infrastructure point of view, but also regarding their existing applications. The technology, agility, and efficiency gains of the cloud can only be realized if applications are re-engineered. DevOps in the cloud is a priority for all hyperscalers, particularly for AWS. They have the goal of transforming millions of applications to their platforms over the coming years, with the help of partners such as SoftwareONE."

Headquartered in Medellin, Colombia, InterGrupo employs around 1,400 people, mainly developers and technology specialists. It is a digital transformation leader, dedicated primarily to supporting organizations with technology services ranging from software development to client infrastructure management. The company automates processes to accelerate the pace of business, while modernizing legacy applications and migrating them to cloud-native technologies in Microsoft Azure and AWS, simultaneously integrating new functionalities such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.