 

DGAP-News technotrans increases consolidated revenue compared with previous quarter and achieves adjusted EBIT margin on a par with previous year

DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
technotrans increases consolidated revenue compared with previous quarter and achieves adjusted EBIT margin on a par with previous year

Nine-month report

technotrans increases consolidated revenue compared with previous quarter and achieves adjusted EBIT margin on a par with previous year
 

  • Group revenue of € 141.5 million only 7.8 % below previous year despite corona
  • Consolidated EBIT remains positive at € 3.9 million; EBIT margin at 2.8 %; adjusted for non-recurrent effects at 4.2 % on the same level as a year ago
  • Positive free cash flow in the amount of € 3.5 million
  • Board of Management concretizes annual forecast for 2020 and remains confident for 2021


Sassenberg, November 10, 2020 - technotrans SE posted consolidated revenue of € 141.5 million in the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, only 7.8 % down on the prior-year figure of € 153.4 million. This was mainly due to a solid business development in the third quarter of 2020. Consolidated EBIT remained positive at € 3.9 million with an EBIT margin of 2.8 %. Adjusted for one-off charges totalling € 2.1 million, EBIT reached € 6.0 million. The adjusted EBIT margin of 4.2 % was at the previous year's level. For the 2020 financial year, the Board of Management expects consolidated revenue of around € 185 million with an EBIT margin of approx. 2.5 to 3.0%. Adjusted for one-off effects, this is expected to reach the previous year's level of around 4.0%. The forecast is subject to the proviso that no corona-related restrictions are imposed in the remaining weeks of the year that go beyond the measures initiated by the government at the beginning of November. The updated strategy 2025 will be announced at the end of 2020.

