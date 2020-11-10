DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures HAMBORNER REIT AG enjoys successful nine months and confirms forecast for 2020 financial year 10.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAMBORNER REIT AG enjoys successful nine months and confirms forecast for 2020 financial year

- Positive development in operating activities - Income from rents and leases up by 3.9% and funds from operations (FFO) by 2.5%

- Incoming rent ratios continue to stabilise at pre-crisis levels

- Forecast for 2020 still assumes rising income from rents and leases and FFO to virtually match high prior-year level

- Virtual Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of €0.47 per share

- High acceptance of first-ever stock dividend offer - acceptance ratio of 25.7%

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

Duisburg, 10 November 2020 - HAMBORNER has continued the positive business performance of the first half of the year and once again ended the third quarter of 2020 with growth in revenue and earnings. Income from rents and leases amounted to €66.2 million in the first nine months, up 3.9% on the previous year's level. Funds from operations (FFO) climbed by 2.5% to €42.3 million. FFO per share rose accordingly to €0.53. The vacancy rate stayed at a very low level of 1.7% from January to September 2020. The company's financial situation remains comfortable. The REIT equity ratio was thus 55.8% as at 30 September 2020 and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio 42.5%. The fair value of the property portfolio was €1,626.0 million as at the end of the third quarter. NAV per share rose by 1.2% to €11.45 (30 June 2020: €11.27).

In conjunction with its portfolio optimisation, which will see the gradual disposal of retail properties in city centres, the company had its first successes in the third quarter, signing contracts to sell two high street properties in Osnabrück and Oldenburg. The sale prices amount to €10.5 million in total and are therefore higher than the fair value of the two properties as at 30 June 2020. With residual carrying amounts of around €5.6 million, the book profit will be around €4.9 million. Ownership of the property in Osnabrück was transferred on 1 September 2020. The property in Oldenburg is expected to be transferred to the buyer as at the end of 2020, though no later than the first quarter of 2021. Given the acceleration on the transaction markets and the current rise in marketing activities, the company is confident of further successful disposals in the months ahead.