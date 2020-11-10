 

Bone Therapeutics and its collaborators Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC awarded €3 million in funding under the framework of BioWin, the health cluster of Wallonia, to develop personalized, tissue engineered bone implants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 07:00  |  44   |   |   


Gosselies, Belgium, 10 November 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC, today announce the start of a new research collaboration with expert industry and academic partners. The collaboration has been formed to develop biologically active, patient-tailored, 3D printed, bioresorbable implants enriched with Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic bone forming cells, ALLOB. The consortium has been established under the “Competitiveness Clusters” framework of the Walloon Health Association, BioWin. The consortium has received €3 million non-dilutive funding, granted by Minister Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Belgium and Minister of Economy, Research and Innovation, Digital Technology, Agriculture and Regional Planning and approved by the Walloon Government. The granting of the funding is subject to conditions precedent.

This 28-months collaboration is called TrueBone3D and aims to develop biologically active, custom-made tissue engineered bone implants that could replace bone transplants harvested from patient’s own bones (autografts). Autograft is the current standard treatment in bone reconstruction surgeries. However, harvestable autograft bone is only available in limited supply. This also requires an additional painful surgery. The current treatments are commonly associated with complications such as graft site infection and fracture, increased bleeding, nerve damage and reduced mobility. In addition, it is difficult to precisely shape autografts to fit the bone defect.

TrueBone3D’s patient-specific, 3D printed scaffold of the new tissue engineered bone implant will be designed to accurately match the missing bone part. The use of bioresorbable material will allow the implant to integrate with the surrounding bone tissue and to be gradually replaced by newly formed, healthy bone. By combining the tailored scaffold with Bone Therapeutics’ differentiated bone forming cells, ALLOB, the enhanced tissue engineered product is expected to exhibit strong bone-forming activities and stimulate bone regeneration. The aim of the resultant TrueBone3D’s cell-enriched implant is to form a safe and structurally superior alternative to bone autografts. The final goal of the project is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the new personalized, tissue engineered bone implants as treatment option for non-union fractures in a proof-of-concept clinical study.

Seite 1 von 4
Bone Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics and its collaborators Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC awarded €3 million in funding under the framework of BioWin, the health cluster of Wallonia, to develop personalized, tissue engineered bone implants Gosselies, Belgium, 10 November 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC, today announce the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
29.10.20
Bone Therapeutics and Catalent sign agreements to streamline production of the allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB
23.10.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
23.10.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Transparency notification received from S.R.I.W. SA and Sofipôle SA
20.10.20
Bone Therapeutics reaches 50% treated patients in ongoing JTA-004 Phase III pivotal knee osteoarthritis study
14.10.20
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in Phase IIa study in lumbar spinal fusion
12.10.20
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
52
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien