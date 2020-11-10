Bone Therapeutics and its collaborators Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC awarded €3 million in funding under the framework of BioWin, the health cluster of Wallonia, to develop personalized, tissue engineered bone implants





Gosselies, Belgium, 10 November 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC, today announce the start of a new research collaboration with expert industry and academic partners. The collaboration has been formed to develop biologically active, patient-tailored, 3D printed, bioresorbable implants enriched with Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic bone forming cells, ALLOB. The consortium has been established under the “Competitiveness Clusters” framework of the Walloon Health Association, BioWin. The consortium has received €3 million non-dilutive funding, granted by Minister Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Belgium and Minister of Economy, Research and Innovation, Digital Technology, Agriculture and Regional Planning and approved by the Walloon Government. The granting of the funding is subject to conditions precedent.

This 28-months collaboration is called TrueBone3D and aims to develop biologically active, custom-made tissue engineered bone implants that could replace bone transplants harvested from patient’s own bones (autografts). Autograft is the current standard treatment in bone reconstruction surgeries. However, harvestable autograft bone is only available in limited supply. This also requires an additional painful surgery. The current treatments are commonly associated with complications such as graft site infection and fracture, increased bleeding, nerve damage and reduced mobility. In addition, it is difficult to precisely shape autografts to fit the bone defect.

TrueBone3D’s patient-specific, 3D printed scaffold of the new tissue engineered bone implant will be designed to accurately match the missing bone part. The use of bioresorbable material will allow the implant to integrate with the surrounding bone tissue and to be gradually replaced by newly formed, healthy bone. By combining the tailored scaffold with Bone Therapeutics’ differentiated bone forming cells, ALLOB, the enhanced tissue engineered product is expected to exhibit strong bone-forming activities and stimulate bone regeneration. The aim of the resultant TrueBone3D’s cell-enriched implant is to form a safe and structurally superior alternative to bone autografts. The final goal of the project is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the new personalized, tissue engineered bone implants as treatment option for non-union fractures in a proof-of-concept clinical study.