REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 2020

Oslo, Norway – November 9, 2020: The Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on November 9, 2020 at 16:30 CEST.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto and are also available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

The Annual General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


