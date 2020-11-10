Revenue was EUR 53.1 million (EUR 43.3 million in July–September 2019).

EBITDA was EUR 5.5 million (2.5).

EBIT was EUR 3.7 million (1.3).

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 6.0 million (5.1).

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 4.1 million (4.0).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.10 (0.02).

Business recovered somewhat during summer.

Eezy's share started trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki main list in September.

January–June 2020

Revenue was EUR 147.2 million (EUR 104.2 million in January–September 2019).

EBITDA was EUR 10.1 million (8.4).

EBIT was EUR 4.1 million (5.7).

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 10.6 million (11.6).

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 5.1 million (8.9).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.08 (0.20).

Corona crisis has affected the business negatively.

Dividend

Eezy Plc has decided to pay EUR 0.10 per share dividend. Record date is 12 November 2020 and payment date 20 November 2020.

Outlook for 2020

Eezy has on 20 March 2020 cancelled the earlier guidance for year 2020 due to the corona crisis and has not set a new guidance for year 2020.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless

otherwise specified 7–9/2020 7–9/2019 1–9/2020 1–9/2019 1–12/2019 Revenue 53.1 43.3 147.2 104.2 169.8 EBITDA 5.5 2.5 10.1 8.4 12.6 EBITDA, % 10.4% 5.8% 6.9% 8.1% 7.4% EBIT 3.7 1.3 4.1 5.7 8.0 EBIT, % 6.9% 3.0% 2.8% 5.5% 4.7% Adjusted EBITDA 6.0 5.1 10.6 11.6 16.4 Adjusted EBITDA, % 11.3% 11.9% 7.2% 11.1% 9.6% Adjusted EBIT 4.1 4.0 5.1 8.9 11.8 Adjusted EBIT, % 7.8% 9.2% 3.5% 8.5% 6.9% EPS, undiluted, eur 0.10 0.02 0.08 0.20 0.25 EPS, diluted, eur 0.10 - 0.08 - 0.25 Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA - - 2.5 x 3.1 x 2.7 x Chain-wide revenue 77.3 74.3 214.7 192.5 285.6

CEO Sami Asikainen: