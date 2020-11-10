 

DGAP-News Mutares: 11 transactions in first nine months 2020 accelerate on growth trajectory, strong recovery in Q3, forecast 2020 confirmed

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Mutares: 11 transactions in first nine months 2020 accelerate on growth trajectory, strong recovery in Q3, forecast 2020 confirmed

10.11.2020 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares: 11 transactions in first nine months 2020 accelerate on growth trajectory, strong recovery in Q3, forecast 2020 confirmed

- Six acquisitions completed and two signed as well as three exits in first nine months 2020

- Group revenues grew 47% to EUR 1,073.3 million (Q3 2019 YTD: EUR 728.1 million) driven by accelerated M&A activities

- Consulting revenues at all-time high EUR 23.0 million in first three quarters 2020

- Group EBITDA increased 84% from EUR 73.3 million to EUR 134.7 million, benefiting from high transaction activity

- Adjusted EBITDA at Group level EUR -16.6 million (Q3 YTD 2019: EUR 5.8 million)

- Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 157.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 79.7 million) offering scope for further value-enhancing investments


Munich, 10 November 2020 - Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) looks back on three quarters with strong transactional performance in the financial year 2020. Driven by accelerated transaction activity with a total of eight transactions on the buy-side and three on the sell-side, Mutares Group succeeded in increasing revenues by 47% to EUR 1,073.3 million (Q3 2019 YTD: EUR 728.1 million) in the first three quarters of the financial year 2020. Group EBITDA reflects strong transaction activity with a growth of 84% to EUR 134.7 million (Q3 2019 YTD: EUR 73.3 million). The completed acquisitions resulted in bargain purchases of EUR 168.2 million. Adjusted for one-off effects, adjusted EBITDA1) amounted to EUR -16.6 million (Q3 2019 YTD: EUR 5.8 million). The decline is mainly attributable to negative earnings contributions of newly acquired companies as well as negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q3, however, Mutares showed a strong recovery from the COVID-19 impact in spring and achieved a break-even adjusted EBITDA already in Q3. In line with the rapid growth, consulting revenues of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA for the first three quarters increased from EUR 13.3 million in 2019 to EUR 23.0 million in 2020.

