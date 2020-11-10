DBV Technologies to Highlight Data on Viaskin Peanut Treatment Delivery and Patient Experience at ACAAI 2020

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new analyses of clinical studies investigating epicutaneous immunotherapy to treat peanut allergy with a patch (DBV712 250 µg) will be presented at the virtual American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, Nov. 13-15, 2020. Four abstracts have been accepted, including one oral presentation and three poster presentations. DBV will also host a virtual booth in the ACAAI virtual exhibit hall.

The data to be presented include assessment of clinical study patient experiences, the impact of patch adhesion and duration of patch application on treatment response, and the performance of an assay for predicting desensitization to peanut. These analyses contribute to the continued characterization of the benefit:risk profile of DBV712 250 µg.

DBV is sponsoring an industry symposium during the conference about the impact of COVID-19 on managing food allergies. Dr. Matthew Greenhawt, Associate Professor, Pediatrics and Director, Food Challenge and Research Unit, Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado, will discuss the recent expert panel consensus aiming to guide decision-making in allergy and immunology clinics during the pandemic with a focus on best practices for food allergy care, as well as implications for the future of the field. DBV is also sponsoring the 29th Annual FIT Bowl, a game show that tests the knowledge of participating teams from training programs around the country.

“Peanut allergy places a significant burden on both patients and their families, often due to uncertainty around accidental exposure. Daily challenges have only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic has left families with new barriers to allergy care, including the need to postpone or shift to a telehealth format for many routine visits, as well as concerns about whether to seek in-person emergency care after using epinephrine for an allergic reaction.” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. “Our presentations at ACAAI support DBV’s continued commitment to improving the lives of patients through innovative treatments and ensuring those treatments are delivered in the most effective way possible, while better understanding the need for flexible approaches in light of the pandemic.”