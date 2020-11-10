 

Nicox Initiates Second Phase 3 Trial of NCX 470 in Glaucoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 07:30  |  70   |   |   
Press Release
Nicox Initiates Second Phase 3 Trial of NCX 470 in Glaucoma
 

  • Denali Phase 3 clinical trial to randomize 650+ patients at sites across the U.S. and China
  • Denali trial will be equally funded by Nicox and Ocumension
  • Together with the Mont Blanc Phase 3 trial, Denali will support New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in the U.S. and China
November 10, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
 

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the initiation of the second Phase 3 clinical trial of NCX 470, ‘Denali’, evaluating NCX 470 for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  The first patients were enrolled in the U.S. on November 9, 2020.

 

NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, is a novel second-generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost analog.  The Denali trial will be financed jointly and in equal parts by Nicox and Ocumension Therapeutics, Nicox’s exclusive licensee for the Chinese, Korean and South East Asian markets.

 

Dr. José Boyer, VP and Interim Head of R&D at Nicox, said: “The Denali trial is the second pivotal trial required for the New Drug Applications of NCX 470 in both the United States and China.  With this initiation, our NCX 470 development program is entering the final phase and remains on track.  We have assembled a strong and experienced in-house development team in the glaucoma space and have selected an international Clinical Research Organization with a strong presence in both the U.S. and China, to ensure a timely and efficient execution of this multi-regional trial”.

Denali is a 3-month Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, versus the current standard of care, latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%, for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  The trial, which will also include a long-term safety extension, is expected to randomize 650+ patients, at approximately 50 clinical sites in the U.S. and China, with a majority to be recruited in the U.S.  The Denali trial was designed to fulfill the regulatory requirements to support NDA submissions of NCX 470 in the U.S. and China.
Seite 1 von 4
Nicox Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nicox Initiates Second Phase 3 Trial of NCX 470 in Glaucoma Press ReleaseNicox Initiates Second Phase 3 Trial of NCX 470 in Glaucoma  Denali Phase 3 clinical trial to randomize 650+ patients at sites across the U.S. and ChinaDenali trial will be equally funded by Nicox and OcumensionTogether with the Mont …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Number of voting rights as of October 31, 2020
29.10.20
Nicox Granted New Patent for NCX 470, Extending Exclusivity in Europe to 2039
26.10.20
Nicox’s NCX 470 Receives Approval by Chinese Authorities for Local Start of Mont Blanc Phase 3 Trial
23.10.20
Nicox Selects Development Candidate in a New Class of NO-mediated Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Lowering Agents
20.10.20
Nicox Announces Third Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights
13.10.20
Nicox Announces Plans for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis