                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 09 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.4951 £    21.5969
Estimated MTD return      1.48 %      1.18 %
Estimated YTD return      6.97 %      4.65 %
Estimated ITD return    144.95 %    115.97 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.50 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -24.47 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,550.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -28.23 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

