The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 09 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.4951 £ 21.5969 Estimated MTD return 1.48 % 1.18 % Estimated YTD return 6.97 % 4.65 % Estimated ITD return 144.95 % 115.97 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.47 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,550.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.23 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A