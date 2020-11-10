 

DGAP-News PharmaSGP continues its highly profitable growth course in the third quarter of 2020

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
PharmaSGP continues its highly profitable growth course in the third quarter of 2020

PharmaSGP continues its highly profitable growth course in the third quarter of 2020

- Group revenues grow by 6.2% to € 48.6 million; adjusted EBIT margin increased to 31.8%

- Consistent continuation of growth course by expanding the product portfolio and advancing internationalization

- Foreign markets and "Health Brands" remain key drivers of strong revenue growth

- Forecast 2020: Management Board confirms expectation of revenue growth and adjusted EBIT margin increasing further compared to first half of 2020

Gräfelfing, November 10, 2020 - PharmaSGP Holding SE has continued its successful course in the first nine months of 2020, posting 6.2% revenue growth. The consumer health company thereby underscores the strengths of its business model, impressively asserting itself in a market environment that continues to be affected by the corona pandemic. The positive trend in foreign markets as well as the company's systematic expansion of its portfolio in the "Health Brands" product category formed the key growth drivers. EBIT adjusted for one-time effects rose ahead of revenues, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 31.8%.

On the basis of preliminary figures, Group revenues increased by 6.2% to € 48.6 million (9M 2019: € 45.7 million). Although the OTC market in Germany remained below the previous year's level in the third quarter due to the corona pandemic, PharmaSGP's revenues in Germany reported a slight uptrend compared to the previous year, amounting to € 33.6 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: € 33.4 million). This corresponds to a 69.2% share of revenues (9M 2019: 73.1%). Revenues in foreign markets grew at an above-average rate of 21.4%, in line with the Group's growth strategy. The positive business trend in Italy and Austria made a major contribution in this context. Overall, foreign revenues increased by € 2.7 million to € 15.0 million (9M 2019: € 12.3 million), thereby accounting for a 30.8% share of total revenues (9M 2019: 26.9%).

