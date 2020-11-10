 

DGAP-News HENSOLDT AG continues growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2020 and confirms full-year guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 07:32  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HENSOLDT AG continues growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2020 and confirms full-year guidance

10.11.2020 / 07:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG continues growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2020 and confirms full-year guidance

- Revenue up 5.5% in first nine months of 2020 to EUR 712 million

- Adjusted EBITDA improves by 3.2% to EUR 103 million

- Order backlog climbs to record level of EUR 3.4 billion

- IPO proceeds and strong operating cash flow reduce net leverage to 3.1x

- Forecast for full-year confirmed in all KPIs


Taufkirchen, November 10, 2020 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") continued its profitable growth in the first nine months of 2020. Revenue increased by 5.5% in the reporting period to EUR 712.1 million (PY: EUR 675.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA improved by 3.2% to
EUR 102.8 million (PY: EUR 99.6 million). HENSOLDT also established itself as strategic partner and prime contractor to key customers and won new orders worth EUR 2 billion.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, says: "2020 is an absolutely step-changing year for HENSOLDT. Not only did we take the important step of listing on the stock exchange, but we are also fully on track from an operational standpoint. We are growing profitably, have secured strategically important milestone orders, and continue to set new standards with our high-end electronic solutions. At the same time, we are continuously investing in expanding our global footprint and are systematically extending our technology leadership position in defence electronics."

Axel Salzmann, CFO of HENSOLDT AG, adds: "The first nine months of 2020 show the resilience of HENSOLDT's business model. During this period, we significantly increased both revenue and profitability. After the IPO, we quickly and substantially reduced our net leverage. Therefore, we continue to expect that we will meet our targets for 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Seite 1 von 4
HENSOLDT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HENSOLDT AG continues growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2020 and confirms full-year guidance DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results HENSOLDT AG continues growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2020 and confirms full-year guidance 10.11.2020 / 07:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
HYPOPORT SE: Neuer Geschäftsführer bei der E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten drei Quartale 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie ...
artnet AG: Artnet und der Verband Chinesischer Auktionatoren veröffentlichen Global Chinese Art Auction ...
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in further growth
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG setzt Wachstumskurs in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 fort und bestätigt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr (deutsch)
07:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG setzt Wachstumskurs in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 fort und bestätigt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr
03.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan startet Hensoldt mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 13 Euro
03.11.20
JPMORGAN stuft Hensoldt auf 'Overweight'
27.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung gemäß Artikel 6 Absatz 3 und Artikel 8 lit. f) Delegierte Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission vom 8. März 2016 (deutsch)
27.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung gemäß Artikel 6 Absatz 3 und Artikel 8 lit. f) Delegierte Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission vom 8. März 2016
27.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice pursuant to Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016
27.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation) (deutsch)
27.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
27.10.20
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
95
Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
25.09.20
3
Hensoldt IPO September 2020
23.09.20
12
HENSOLDT AG: Börsengang geplant