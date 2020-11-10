HENSOLDT AG continues growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2020 and confirms full-year guidance

10.11.2020

- Revenue up 5.5% in first nine months of 2020 to EUR 712 million

- Adjusted EBITDA improves by 3.2% to EUR 103 million

- Order backlog climbs to record level of EUR 3.4 billion

- IPO proceeds and strong operating cash flow reduce net leverage to 3.1x

- Forecast for full-year confirmed in all KPIs



Taufkirchen, November 10, 2020 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") continued its profitable growth in the first nine months of 2020. Revenue increased by 5.5% in the reporting period to EUR 712.1 million (PY: EUR 675.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA improved by 3.2% to

EUR 102.8 million (PY: EUR 99.6 million). HENSOLDT also established itself as strategic partner and prime contractor to key customers and won new orders worth EUR 2 billion.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, says: "2020 is an absolutely step-changing year for HENSOLDT. Not only did we take the important step of listing on the stock exchange, but we are also fully on track from an operational standpoint. We are growing profitably, have secured strategically important milestone orders, and continue to set new standards with our high-end electronic solutions. At the same time, we are continuously investing in expanding our global footprint and are systematically extending our technology leadership position in defence electronics."

Axel Salzmann, CFO of HENSOLDT AG, adds: "The first nine months of 2020 show the resilience of HENSOLDT's business model. During this period, we significantly increased both revenue and profitability. After the IPO, we quickly and substantially reduced our net leverage. Therefore, we continue to expect that we will meet our targets for 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."