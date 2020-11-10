 

NKT A/S Q3 2020 Improved financial results lead to specification of outlook for NKT. High-voltage order backlog at all-time high

Company Announcement

10. November 2020
Announcement No. 24

NKT A/S Q3 2020: Improved financial results lead to specification of outlook for NKT. High-voltage order backlog at all-time high

NKT CEO Alexander Kara says:
- NKT delivered improved financial results in Q3 2020 and therefore we also specify our outlook for the full-year results upwards. We were awarded two large high-voltage projects supporting the green transformation, which lead to an all-time high order backlog of over EUR 3bn at the end of the quarter, providing us with improved production visibility for the coming years. After a challenging 1st half 2020, NKT Photonics recorded positive organic growth, while the business continued to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q3 2020 financial highlights:

EURm NKT NKT Photonics
Revenue 300.2* 16.7
Organic growth 28% 3%
Operational EBITDA 21.4 1.0
Operational EBITDA margin 7.1%* 6.2%

*std. metal prices

2020 financial outlook
The financial outlook for NKT is specified further. The revenue (std. metal prices) is expected to be approx. EUR 1.1bn. The operational EBITDA is expected to be in the upper end of EUR 40–60m.

The financial outlook for NKT Photonics is unchanged from Company Announcement No. 22 of 8 October 2020. The expectation is that organic revenue growth will be approx. -12% to -2%, and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 1% to 6%.

Introduction of 2021 financial outlook and mid-term targets for the power cables business
 Given the intension to issue new shares before end-2020, NKT presents its 2021 financial outlook for the power cables business. Revenue (std. metal prices) is expected to be approx. EUR 1.1–1.2bn and the operational EBITDA is expected to be approx. EUR 80–110m. This is a continuation of the growth achieved in 2020 and mainly expected to be driven by Solutions.

Driven by the significant high-voltage order backlog and consequent improved visibility for the coming years, mid-term financial targets are established with an ambition to grow revenue (std. metal prices) organically from 2019 (EUR 945m) to the medium-term by a CAGR above 10% and to increase the operational EBITDA margin (std. metal prices) to approx. 10–14%.

