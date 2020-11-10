BIC launches its “Horizon” strategic plan

- As we accelerate towards a mid-single digit annual Net Sales growth trajectory , we are reframing our three core categories: from Stationery to Human Expression from Lighters to Flame for Lif e from Shavers to Blade Excellence

On track to deliver “BIC 2022 – Invent the Future” operational targets

At least 200 million euros annual Free Cash Flow Generation through 2022

Sustainability

Taking our Sustainable Development journey to the next level and transforming our approach to plastics By 2025, 100% of packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable By 2030, we will use 50% non-virgin petroleum plastic i n our products



Capital Allocation Policy

Investment in operations to sustain organic growth (CAPEX)

Targeted acquisitions to strengthen existing activities and develop into adjacent businesses

Sustainable Shareholder Returns

Clichy, France – 10 November 2020 - BIC today unveils its new “Horizon” strategy, a comprehensive plan aimed at driving growth and ensuring sustainable returns to shareholders. This strategy, which is an extension of the ongoing "BIC 2022 - Invent the Future" transformation plan, is focused on a set of initiatives that build on BIC’s strengths, with an intensified focus on consumer needs and sustainability.

The strategy is grounded in BIC's new vision of "We bring joy and simplicity to everyday life," and Raison d’Être of "creating high quality, safe, affordable, essential products trusted by everyone."

"The goal of our Horizon plan is not only to amplify the core capabilities that have propelled our company for the last 75 years, but to go beyond them into adjacent segments to ensure our long-term sustainable growth and profitability. My vision is to transform BIC from a manufacturing and distribution-led company into one which is more consumer-centric and fit for purpose, consistently seeking greater efficiency and reduced complexity in everything we do. This strategy will accelerate growth and prioritize sustained Cash Flow generation to ensure sustainable returns to shareholders, and value creation for all stakeholders, for many years to come." said Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer of BIC.