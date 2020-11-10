NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft launches the offering of approx. EUR 525 million convertible bonds due 2025 10-Nov-2020 / 07:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 10 November 2020: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") decided today to launch an offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of approx. EUR 525 million (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary registered shares of the Company (the "Shares").

The Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors outside the United States of America (the "United States") as well as outside of Australia, South Africa, Japan and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Bonds would be prohibited by applicable law (the "Offering"). In Canada, the Offering will only be made in the provinces of Ontario, Québec, British Columbia or Alberta, to institutional investors who are both an accredited investor and a Canadian permitted client under applicable Canadian securities laws. The shareholders' pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) will be excluded.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The Bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 per Bond will be issued at 100% of their principal amount. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on 17 November 2025. The Bonds will be offered with a coupon between 2.25% and 2.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. The initial conversion price will be set at a conversion premium between 30% and 35% above the reference share price (being the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Shares on XETRA between launch and pricing of the Offering on 10 November 2020).