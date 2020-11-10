 

Bureau Veritas’ Green Line of Independent Expertise to Foster a Sustainable World

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – November 10, 2020

Bureau Veritas' Green Line of Independent Expertise to Foster a Sustainable World

Through a Green Line of services and solutions, Bureau Veritas partners with organizations to help them execute their sustainability strategies with trust and transparency

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, supports all business sectors with a wide range of sustainability services and solutions, enabling clients to address growing challenges in this field.

Sustainability, and topics related to CSR or ESG, have become key growth drivers and a catalyst of trust for all economic players. Beyond their financial performance and ability to innovate, companies are now valued for their positive impact on people and planet.

Decision makers face the challenge of building trust with their stakeholders: shareholders, boards, employees, customers and society as a whole. Only an independent, expert third party can help them give credibility to their CSR approaches and provide the proof that their commitments in terms of environmental and social impacts are backed up by facts and actions.

For companies, this also means implementing, monitoring, improving and communicating their commitments to improve their sustainability performance and remain competitive and reliable.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, commented:

“Our expertise in quality, health and safety, and sustainability is at the very heart of the challenges faced today by businesses and by society as a whole. Our role as an independent third party has always been essential to shape trust between economic players. Today, it has become a vital link in the chain of actions that will make our economy more transparent and enable companies to demonstrate enhanced commitment towards our planet and its inhabitants.

With BV’s Green Line of services and solutions, we partner with our clients in their efforts to improve their performance and demonstrate the transparency and trustworthiness of their actions. In doing so, we provide the tools to protect their brand and reputation.”

As a “Business to Business to Society” company, Bureau Veritas is committed to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges from all sectors of the economy:

  • Resources and production: a leader in TIC for industrial sectors, BV supports clients in their carbon footprint reduction, net zero emissions, sustainable resource use and the energy transition.
  • Consumption and traceability: thanks to its expertise in complex supply chains, BV enables companies to ensure responsible and fair sourcing, and to guarantee product traceability.
  • Buildings & infrastructure: at every stage, BV offers services for new and ageing assets and contributes to sustainable and smart cities.
  • New mobility: BV also contributes to the development of electric mobility. Building on its 200-year presence in the Marine industry, BV helps ship owners develop use of alternative fuels –such as LNG– and to ensure compliance with air emission regulations.
  • Social, Ethics and Governance: In addition to its services to address health, safety and security challenges, BV has developed a full range of solutions focusing on improving and monitoring Diversity & Inclusion, Ethics and Integrity.

                    

