 

WESSANEN BECOMES ECOTONE AND COMMITS TO FOOD FOR BIODIVERSITY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

WESSANEN BECOMES ECOTONE
AND COMMITS TO FOOD FOR BIODIVERSITY

As a pioneer of organic and vegetarian food for 30 years, Wessanen is best known for its range of leading brands such as Bjorg, Clipper, Bonneterre, Allos, El Granero and Isola Bio. From today, Wessanen will become Ecotone and focus on a new mission of Food for Biodiversity. Newly headquartered in Lyon, the company will become a mission driven company according to French law and is drawing up a Biodiversity commitment plan that goes beyond the organic standards.

Lyon, November 10th, 2020 – Every day, some of the biodiversity of our planet is lost forever. This is largely caused by the current industrial agricultural and food systems degrading the environment and its soil.  Every species that is lost can threaten the connection of and balance between all species. Often resulting in the loss of entire ecosystems and precious resources.

Wessanen is a pioneer in vegetarian and organic food and has been helping to build an alternative food model in Europe. Vegetarian and organic food are the two main pillars and  effective alternatives to intensive agriculture and livestock that threaten biodiversity today.

Wessanen becomes Ecotone and takes on the mission of “food for biodiversity”. By 2030 the company commits to :
- further grow the share of its turnover of organic products to 90% and of vegetarian products to 95%. Vegetarian and organic products are essential to preserving biodiversity
- defy food standardization and guarantees that ⅔ of its products are not based on the 9 over consumed Global commodities(e.g., wheat, rice, corn, soybeans, palm oil, etc.)  that more than 65% of Global diets are based on. This will be key to develop diversified diets that are respectful of biodiversity.
- triple the volume of strategic raw materials grown using agricultural practices exceeding organic specifications in order to increase biodiversity (e.g., agri-ecological practices, under cover, long crop rotation)

In 2019, Wessanen became the first European International Food group to be certified B Corp, one of the most demanding CSR labels. In 2020, following the relocation of its head office to Lyon, Ecotone takes the next step and adopts the status of a mission led company (‘entreprise a mission’) according to the French law ‘PACTE’.

Christophe Barnouin, CEO Ecotone commented: “For more than 30 years we have chosen organic and vegetarian food as our main pillars. Becoming Ecotone gives us the opportunity to further strengthen the focus on our mission "Food for biodiversity" and make it a visible commitment every day.”

Press contacts

Klaus Arntz (Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer)
Phone     +31 6831 68668
Email     klaus.arntz@ecotone.bio


Anne Pouplier (Communication Manager)
Phone     +33 629 65 15 19
Email     anne.pouplier@ecotone.bio

About Ecotone
Ecotone is a leading company in the European market for organic and vegetarian food. With  offices and production sites across seven countries we employ around 1,500 people. In 2019 our turnover was € 625 million. Our purpose is ‘Food for Biodiversity’ and we focus on organic, vegetarian, fair trade and nutritionally beneficial products. Headquartered in Lyon, our family of companies is committed to making food that supports biodiversity. Our brands include many pioneers and market leaders : Allos, Alter Eco, Abbot Kinney’s, Bjorg, Bonneterre, Clipper, Destination, El Granero, Isola Bio, Kallø, Whole Earth and Zonnatura. In 2019, Wessanen which is now Ecotone has become Europe’s first multinational B Corp food business. www.ecotone.bio

 

Attachment


Wessanen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WESSANEN BECOMES ECOTONE AND COMMITS TO FOOD FOR BIODIVERSITY WESSANEN BECOMES ECOTONE AND COMMITS TO FOOD FOR BIODIVERSITY As a pioneer of organic and vegetarian food for 30 years, Wessanen is best known for its range of leading brands such as Bjorg, Clipper, Bonneterre, Allos, El Granero and Isola Bio. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Wessanen to acquire Little Lunch, market leader in Organic Soups and Meals in Germany, the biggest Organic market in Europe

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.05.20
40
Diskussion zu Wessanen -- geben Sie Ihre Meinung im Forum ab