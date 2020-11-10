 

Sunwin Series 9 green buses shuttle visitors to and from CIIE

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 08:08  |  32   |   |   

Sunwin provides anti-COVID-19 public bus services to guests from all over the world

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked-off in Shanghai as scheduled. Faced with uncertainties and challenges brought by COVID-19, Shanghai's transportation industry has been striving to comply with the overall plan and requirements set forth by the Shanghai Municipal Party committee and the Shanghai Municipal government aiming for smooth traffic while preventing and controlling the spread of the pandemic. As the major means of commuting to the main exhibition center, Sunwin Series 9 intelligent buses have been comprehensively upgraded to meet COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The buses have fully integrated the UV disinfection system, face recognition and non-contact temperature measurement systems. Not only can they detect whether passengers wear masks and whether their body temperature is normal, but also transmit the data to the backend data center in real-time, thereby playing an important role in the public transportation pandemic prevention and control network.

ECAs side kneeling function and wheelchair ramp make it easier for passengers in wheelchairs to get on and off the bus

In order to actively respond to the concept of "green, environmentally friendly and sustainable" advocated by the 3rd CIIE, over 200 Sunwin Series 9 pure electric buses provided services to the watch zone at CIIE, becoming the strongest voice of green travel. These buses have an impressive performance with regards to intelligent configuration, riding comfort and accessibility. They boast of 360 panoramic cameras, ADAS and other luxury car configurations, this effectively increases the convenience and safety level of public transportation. The entire bus adopts a full low floor design and is equipped with electric control air suspension. When the ECAs side kneeling function is activated, the height between the boarding and alighting doors and the ground is as low as 28 centimeters, and passengers can get on and off the bus very easily. Passengers in wheelchairs can also get on and off the bus with the help of the wheelchair guide and the driver. This design creates an accessible travel environment, and demonstrates an important concept that "the People's city is built by the people and for the people".

In order to ensure that buses for this year's CIIE are safe and reliable, the service team strictly followed the "Sunwin 360 Service" standards, carrying out comprehensive daily inspection and real-time monitoring of the vehicles in service. The team carries out checks on the buses after every journey in the control area so as to ensure that each bus is checked once a day. It has an early warning and alarm linkage mechanism, conducts real-time backend monitor using the new-energy vehicle monitor system, responds timely to various emergencies, and makes every effort to ensure that the buses function/run properly, providing more convenient, effective and considerate travel services to participants from across the world.

Sunwin will continue to improve its R&D level, advance the use of environmental technologies, further improve travelling conditions for passengers, increase the operational efficiency of public transportation, and take Shanghai's public transportation to the next level.

Sunwin 9-series bus is the designated shuttle for the security zone of the third CIIE

 

Sunwin 360 Service ensure that buses for this year’s CIIE are safe and reliable

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330905/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330906/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330908/3.jpg

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunwin Series 9 green buses shuttle visitors to and from CIIE Sunwin provides anti-COVID-19 public bus services to guests from all over the world SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked-off in Shanghai as scheduled. Faced with uncertainties and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Worth $ 272,211.57 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
F-star Therapeutics to Present New Clinical and Mechanistic Data on its LAG-3/PD-L1 Tetravalent ...
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy