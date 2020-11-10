London, United Kingdom - November 10, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the SLG47004, Dialog's first Advanced Analog GreenPAK(TM) IC. The SLG47004 integrates an instrumentation amplifier with auto-trimming, digital pots, analog switches and a myriad of digital functions with in-system programmability in a small 3mm x 3mm solution size allowing designers to create, simulate and prototype their own unique sophisticated analog ICs in minutes at a lower cost than a discrete component implementation.

Similar to the other members of the hugely popular GreenPAK family, the SLG47004 is highly customizable where a vast array of new functions can be simply created by the designer. For example, the SLG47004 includes low offset CMOS operational amplifiers (op amps) with an 8MHz bandwidth, that can be configured into an instrumentation amplifier. The digital potentiometers can be used for auto-trimming the analog system offset or used independently as 10-bit 100kOhm digital rheostats. All this flexible programmability is combined to form a single IC system solution for implementing cost-effective and energy-efficient complete analog system solutions or an Advanced Analog Front End (AFE).

"The SLG47004 is the first GreenPAK IC to now incorporate configurable op amp functionality. Its high level of customization and integration of multiple functions into a single ultra-small form factor device is unmatched by any other solution on the market," said John Mcdonald, Vice President Marketing, Advanced Mixed Signal Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "This new product will rapidly accelerate GreenPAK adoption into entirely new applications for our customers and partners and is just the beginning of a whole new family of solutions extending the GreenPAK family that Dialog will be rolling out," added Mcdonald.