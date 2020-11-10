DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler reports strong 3rd quarter 2020 10.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Third-quarter EBIT margin before special items of 9.4 percent significantly improved from first six months (1.2 percent) and ahead of prior year quarter (9.1 percent)

- Recovery in 3rd quarter primarily driven by the two Automotive divisions; Industrial division revenue trend improved slightly compared to first half of 2020

- Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of 333 million euros slightly below prior year quarter (362 million euros)

- New full-year guidance for 2020 issued, uncertainty remains high in 4th quarter



HERZOGENAURACH | November 10, 2020 | Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler presented its interim report for the first nine months of 2020 today. The Schaeffler Group generated 8,971 million euros in revenue during the period (prior year: 10,839 million euros). As a result of lower demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, revenue for the period decreased considerably at constant currency, falling by 15.4 percent; in the third quarter, demand improved primarily due to the recovery at the two Automotive divisions, reducing the decline from the third quarter of the prior year to only 2.6 percent. The revenue decrease during the reporting period was driven by volume-related revenue declines at all three divisions. The impact of the pandemic on the four regions varied. The Greater China region reported constant-currency revenue growth of 8.1 percent for the reporting period due to the recovery emerging there in the second quarter; its third-quarter growth rate from the prior year quarter was 16.5 percent. The remaining three regions each experienced a considerable constant-currency revenue decrease for the first nine months, amounting to 22.6 percent in the Europe region, 18.4 percent in Americas, and 19.3 percent in Asia/Pacific.