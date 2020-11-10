Scatec Solar ASA – Cancellation of subsequent offering

Oslo, Norway, 10 November 2020: Reference is made to the announcement by Scatec Solar ASA (" SSO " or the " Company ", ticker code "SSO") on 21 October 2020 where the Company announced the successful completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds in the amount of NOK 4,750 million and that the board of directors would consider to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 2,065,248 new shares in the Company (the " Subsequent Offering "). Subject to amongst other things the prevailing market price of the Company’s shares.

The Company has decided not to proceed with the Subsequent Offering. Since the announcement of completion of the Private Placement, the Company's shares have traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with significant trading volume, at prices below the subscription price in the Private Placement of NOK 230. Accordingly, any shareholders wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have had the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company in the market, at prices below what would have been the subscription price in a Subsequent Offering. Hence, the Board of Directors in the Company has resolved not to proceed with a Subsequent Offering.

