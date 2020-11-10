 

Incap Corporation Incap Estonia opened a new production line in Kuressaare

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 08:00  |  20   |   |   

Incap Corporation

Press release on 10 November 2020 at 9.00 a.m. EET

Incap Estonia opened a new production line in Kuressaare

Incap Electronics Estonia opened a new SMT production line in Kuressaare factory, which enables to change the production equipment according to the clients’ needs. The new production line will maintain Kuressaare factory’s capability to produce electronics in a modern and flexible way.

Incap Estonia invested EUR 2.1 million in order to replace two production lines with one new one. According to Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment is financed with technology guarantee renting. “This means that our capability to offer suitable products and services to our customers becomes even more flexible. Electronics manufacturing companies prefer technology guarantee renting more and more, as this allows them to maintain their competitiveness,” Grace explained, why production needs to be constantly rearranged in order to meet the needs of customers’ new or changing projects.

Previous investment by Incap Estonia was done in 2017 in SMT (surface-mount technology) production line offered by SMT-Renting. “This investment has really paid off, as we increased our production capacity and were able to offer our customers more flexible solutions. With the rented line, we can constantly upgrade production lines with new technologies according to customer needs. That is why we decided to make another investment to increase our competitiveness,” Grace explained. 
Grace added that although the company was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the global trends of the industry are positive for Incap. “People are using more and more electronics and we see that customers are interested in moving the production closer to home markets - so more and more production is moving from China to Europe. These trends also give us the courage to make the investment,” Grace said.

Mayor of Saaremaa municipality, Mikk Tuisk: “I am very pleased to see that one of our largest industrial companies is doing well. Electronics have become an integral part of our daily lives and I believe and hope that this line opening will not be the last. I wish you all the best and successful investments in the future as well.”
As an international electronics manufacturing company, Incap offers electronics solution produced using the latest technology. Incap’s electronics can be found for example in smart meters, in light electric vehicles on the streets, in smart led lights in Estonian different regions as well as in the machinery of the world’s most famous marine company or in the systems of the most well-known elevator manufacturer. Battery banks produced in Incap can also be found on Estonia’s first hybrid passenger vessel Tõll, which serves passengers on the Virtsu-
Kuivastu route.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, tel. +372 5163643
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


Incap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incap Corporation Incap Estonia opened a new production line in Kuressaare Incap Corporation Press release on 10 November 2020 at 9.00 a.m. EET Incap Estonia opened a new production line in Kuressaare Incap Electronics Estonia opened a new SMT production line in Kuressaare factory, which enables to change the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap India wins the prestigious IT exports award of STPI
03.11.20
Incap Corporation: Manager’s Transactions
27.10.20
Incap Corporation: The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the Finnish-language prospectus related to Incap’s rights issue
26.10.20
Incap Corporation: The Board of Directors of Incap Corporation has resolved on a rights issue and publishes its terms and conditions
23.10.20
Incap Corporation: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation
16.10.20
Incap Corporation: Incap is preparing a rights issue of EUR 10.9 million, as estimated
16.10.20
Incap Corporation: Incap’s Board of Directors specifies the proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting as to the share issue authorisation
12.10.20
Incap Corporation: Additional information about AWS Electronics Group acquisition