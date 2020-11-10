Elkem achieves Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis

With a score of 70/100, Elkem is rated among the top 5 percent of the more than 65.000 companies assessed. The company has increased its score from 62/100 in 2019 and is among the top 3 percent of companies in the sector of manufacturers of basic products and other non-ferrous metals.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials, has been awarded a Gold level rating by EcoVadis for the company's sustainability performance and corporate social responsibility.

"This strong rating reaffirms Elkem's position as one of the world's leading companies in the environmentally responsible manufacture of metals and materials. It also serves as an inspiration to continue improving further. The sustainability topics of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) are increasingly important for stakeholders - including employees, customers, suppliers, governments and capital markets - and we are stepping up our efforts to ensure that Elkem maintains a strong ESG profile and performance as we position for the future," says Michael Koenig, CEO of Elkem.

Elkem's mission is to contribute to a sustainable future by providing advanced silicon, silicones and carbon solutions, adding value to stakeholders globally. The company is taking climate action by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, with a long-term goal of achieving carbon neutral metal production. The company aims to reduce its fossil CO2 footprint by ensuring that 40 percent of its production related CO2 emissions in Norway come from biocarbon based sources by 2030. Elkem also strives to be a professional and safe workplace for its more than 6.700 employees, its contractors and business partners. Elkem has a clear ambition to be an organisation that welcomes diversity and offers equal opportunity for all.

Elkem also promotes sustainable industrialisation and supports sustainable development through developing innovative business models and solutions. Its products are indispensable elements in a wide variety of applications that contribute to global sustainability goals within better health services, renewable energy, electric mobility and digitalisation, to name a few.

Elkem continues to progress strategic projects to enhance long-term value creation within Battery Materials, Biocarbon and Digital Office, which are all key focus areas with direct reporting lines to the CEO.

About EcoVadis

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 65.000 rated companies. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations GlobalCompact, ISO 26000), and supervised by a scientific committee of sustainability and supply chain experts, to ensure reliable third-party sustainability assessments.

About Elkem

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,700 employees with 31 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2019 Elkem had revenues of NOK 22.7 billion. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

For further information:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad, VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47-976-72-806

Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no



Fredrik Norman, VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Tel: +47-918-66-567

Email: fredrik.norman@elkem.no

