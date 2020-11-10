 

City of Espoo, Finland improves the energy efficiency and remote management of its properties - supported by Caverion

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Espoo is improving the energy efficiency of its properties in accordance with its carbon neutrality goal. Espoo has now chosen Caverion as its service provider for the energy and remote management of building automation in its properties.

The service contract between Espoo and Caverion will gradually cover about 400 properties of the city and in the future also new and renovated buildings. The services support Espoo in reaching its environmental responsibility targets and provide a good basis for continuous development of energy efficiency and utilisation of building automation in the maintenance of properties.

Caverion is responsible for the continuous monitoring and reporting of energy use, energy audits and certificates. A dedicated energy manager will follow the effectiveness of energy efficiency related actions, and guide and calculate the savings potential.

"We are happy to get both services from the same partner. These services will help us get closer to our goals as set in the Energy Efficiency Agreement for the Municipal Sector," says Mauri Laurila, Head of Premises, City of Espoo.

"At Caverion we follow the same goals as Espoo: we aim for sustainable smart buildings which have the smallest possible carbon footprint throughout their life-cycle. We published our own sustainability targets last week and committed to creating a strong positive carbon handprint together with our customers. We use our expertise for the City of Espoo to create safe and healthy spaces for the citizens, optimise the life cycle cost in buildings and retain property value," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland division.  

Caverion is also responsible for the remote management of building automation and developing the related technical infrastructure. With the 24/7 monitoring of the property conditions and energy use, negative developments can be prevented. The collected data can also be utilised to further improve and develop the buildings' infrastructure.

CONTACT:

More information:

Laura Karotie, Head of Managed Services
Caverion Finland
laura.karotie(at)caverion.com  
tel. +358 50 326 9314

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager
Caverion Finland
kirsi.hemmila(at)caverion.com
tel. +358 50 390 0941

