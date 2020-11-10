FalconStor Software Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Including 11.7% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a market leader in enterprise-class backup and archive data protection and software-defined storage, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

11.7% year-over-year increase in recognized revenue

36.7% year-over-year increase in sales bookings, as a result of strong new customer sales and existing customer expansion results in our core markets of the Americas, EMEA, SE Asia, Korea, and Japan

9.9% year-over-year increase in annual recurring sales bookings

214.8% year-over-year increase in Net Income, resulting in $1.1 million in total Net Income

Retired $1 million short-term note secured in Q4 2019

Expanded early sales of StorSafeTM, our newest patent-pending long-term archive retention and reinstatement product, which leverages the power and simplicity of industry-standard container technology to enable persistent long-term archive storage. StorSafe dramatically improves archive data portability, accessibility, security, and integrity validation, especially as it relates to multi-cloud data storage leverage. We believe this will create game-changing capability that solves age old challenges in data usability and portability, resulting in a full spectrum of archive data storage options available to our enterprise customers to efficiently utilize essentially any storage environment, while confidently ensuring data security and efficient archive access.

“I am extremely proud of the FalconStor team and our engaged set of global partners, as we continued to make consistent progress against our strategic plans,” said Todd Brooks, CEO FalconStor. “Our momentum continued during the quarter, as the company delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 11.7%, while carefully managing our expenses. As a result, we generated $1.1 million of Net Income. In addition, our intentional shift to subscription-based offerings continued to improve as we delivered a 9.9% increase in annualized recurring sales. While uncertainties continue to exist as a result of COVID-19, we have seen our customers and prospects invest in the business-critical area of data production in which we sell our solutions. We continue to be encouraged by the strong level of new customers secured during the quarter in our core markets, which allowed us to generate a 19% year-over-year increase in total new customer sales bookings. As we move forward, we will continue to maniacally focus in our core markets, and with our innovative, patent-pending long-term archive retention and reinstatement solution, StorSafe, to help our enterprise customers reduce data storage costs, while improving data portability, accessibility, and security – including ransomware protection.”

Additional Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020:

Our 19% year-over-year increase in sales bookings, allowed us to close the three months ended September 30, 2020 with $4.4 million in recognized revenue, compared to $4.0 million for the same period of the previous year. Revenue recognition on sales is driven by several factors. First, the volume of new product licenses and maintenance sales, both for expansion of our existing installed base and the acquisition of new customers. Second, customer retention, which sustains maintenance renewal revenue over long term sales arrangements. Our software solutions play a key role in efficiently managing and protecting critical data for businesses around the world, and we are confident that, as the global economy recovers, our sales momentum will continue to capture the momentum achieved through our recent sales success. As we move forward through the balance of the year, our energy will be concentrated on generating positive cash flow, capital preservation, strategic growth in our core markets and continued product innovation.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020 we improved our Non-GAAP Operating Income to $2.0 million, compared with a Non-GAAP Operating Loss of $0.1 million for the same period of the previous year.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we improved our Non-GAAP Net Income to $1.9 million, compared with a Non-GAAP Net Loss of $0.2 million for the same period of the previous year. Deferred revenue as of September 30, 2020 totaled $6.1 million, compared with $7.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

We ended the quarter with $0.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.5 million at December 31, 2019.

In addition, we applied for the Payroll Protection Plan Loan (PPP) from the Small Business Administration and received $754 thousand dollars in May of 2020.

As always, there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in generating sufficient bookings, billings, revenue or continue to reduce operating costs. Failure to generate sufficient revenue, billings, control or further reduce expenditures could result in an inability of the Company to continue as a going concern. Subject to the foregoing, management believes that, based on projected cash flows, the Company will have sufficient capital and liquidity to fund its operations for at least one year from the date of issuance of the accompanying interim condensed financial statements.

Three Months Ended, (in millions except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 4.4 $ 3.5 $ 4.0 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 2.4 $ 2.8 $ 4.1 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 91 % 89 % 81 % Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.0 $ 0.7 $ (0.1)

Non-GAAP results above exclude the effects of stock-based compensation, restructuring costs and the effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided on page 6 of this release.

Three Months Ended September 30, Change

Period to Period (in millions except per share data) 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 4.4 100 % $ 4.0 100 % $ 0.5 12 % Total cost of revenue $ 0.4 9 % $ 0.8 19 % $ (0.4) (46) % Total operating expenses $ 2.3 52 % $ 3.7 93 % $ (1.4) (38) % GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1.7 39 % $ (0.5) (12) % $ 2.2 451 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 1.1 25 % $ (1.0) (24) % $ 2.1 215 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ (0.16) $ 0.31

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company’s management refers to these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results and comparisons to competitors’ operating results. We include these non-GAAP financial measures (which should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, their comparable GAAP measures) in this press release because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency into the supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude (i) restructuring costs, (ii) effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, and (iii) non-cash stock-based compensation charges and any potential tax effects. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our Non-GAAP Operating Data GAAP Reconciliation, presented in this release.

About FalconStor Software:

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC) is a modern enterprise-class data protection company that is mobilizing the past, energizing the present, and empowering the future of data storage and archival. The company provides software and cloud services to optimize long-term retention of historical data, enhance performance and scalability for present data retention, and allow the seamless adoption of future storage technologies. Customers leveraging FalconStor’s container technology have a competitive advantage facilitating the transition between storage systems and the cloud to reduce the complexity and management of the 100-year data retention lifecycle.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com. Connect with FalconStor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the company’s blog.

FalconStor and FalconStor Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 871,281 $ 1,475,166 Accounts receivable, net 3,476,930 3,406,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930,671 2,252,372 Contract assets, net 419,940 749,515 Inventory 14,809 30,014 Total current assets 6,713,631 7,913,617 Property and equipment, net 236,442 369,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets 854,712 1,842,254 Deferred tax assets, net 259,209 258,841 Software development costs, net 20,928 27,012 Other assets, net 926,928 829,335 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 100,358 57,718 Contract assets 225,128 327,757 Total assets $ 13,487,675 $ 15,776,146 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 764,371 $ 1,302,290 Accrued expenses 2,046,399 2,533,824 Operating lease liabilities 1,074,032 1,655,522 Short-term loan, net of debt issuance costs and discounts 3,968,827 947,501 Deferred revenue, net 4,010,383 5,270,190 Total current liabilities 11,864,012 11,709,327 Other long-term liabilities 679,644 745,254 Notes payable, net — 2,906,133 Operating lease liabilities 2,194 624,859 Deferred tax liabilities, net 427,030 432,520 Deferred revenue, net 2,042,978 2,085,080 Total liabilities 15,015,858 18,503,173 Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 12,483,206 11,304,279 Total stockholders' deficit (14,011,389) (14,031,306) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 13,487,675 $ 15,776,146

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 2,521,695 $ 1,663,782 $ 5,202,713 $ 4,879,996 Support and services revenue 1,914,705 2,308,663 5,913,486 7,584,816 Total revenue 4,436,400 3,972,445 11,116,199 12,464,812 Cost of revenue: Product 48,895 241,134 250,185 1,076,604 Support and service 367,063 531,709 1,109,379 1,639,299 Total cost of revenue 415,958 772,843 1,359,564 2,715,903 Gross profit $ 4,020,442 $ 3,199,602 $ 9,756,635 $ 9,748,909 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 600,430 782,161 1,809,354 2,503,008 Selling and marketing 1,026,241 1,067,436 3,027,372 3,436,783 General and administrative 358,701 1,454,103 2,297,451 4,280,188 Restructuring costs 317,595 384,829 758,740 745,201 Total operating expenses 2,302,967 3,688,529 7,892,917 10,965,180 Operating income (loss) 1,717,475 (488,927) 1,863,718 (1,216,271) Interest and other expense (159,994) (123,261) (586,082) (468,717) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,557,481 (612,188) 1,277,636 (1,684,988) Income tax expense (benefit) 11,272 (55,274) 44,709 168,556 Net income (loss) $ 1,546,209 $ (556,914) $ 1,232,927 $ (1,853,544) Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends 266,007 266,447 812,362 770,027 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 175,335 139,399 366,566 402,861 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,104,867 $ (962,760) $ 53,999 $ (3,026,432) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.19 $ (0.16) $ 0.01 $ (0.51) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.15 $ (0.16) $ 0.01 $ (0.51) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 5,919,837 5,910,718 7,197,050 5,887,638 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,393,082 5,910,718 7,197,050 5,887,638

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,717,475 $ (488,927) $ 1,863,718 $ (1,216,271) Non-cash stock option expense (1) 3,822 3,100 $ 11,392 $ 28,582 Restructuring costs (3) 317,595 384,829 758,740 745,201 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 2,038,892 $ (100,998) $ 2,633,850 $ (442,488) GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,104,867 $ (962,760) $ 53,999 $ (3,026,432) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 3,822 3,100 11,392 28,582 Restructuring costs (3) 317,595 384,829 758,740 745,201 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 441,342 405,846 1,178,928 1,172,888 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,867,626 $ (168,985) $ 2,003,059 $ (1,079,761) GAAP gross margin 91 % 81 % 88 % 78 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 91 % 81 % 88 % 78 % GAAP gross margin - Product 98 % 86 % 95 % 78 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Product 98 % 86 % 95 % 78 % GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 81 % 77 % 81 % 78 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 81 % 77 % 81 % 78 % GAAP operating margin 39 % (12 %) 17 % (10 %) Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % — % — % — % Restructuring costs (3) 7 % 10 % 7 % 6 % Non-GAAP operating margin 46 % (2 %) 24 % (4 %) GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.19 $ (0.16) $ 0.01 $ (0.51) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (3) 0.05 0.07 0.13 0.13 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.08 0.06 0.20 0.20 Non-GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.32 $ (0.03) $ 0.34 $ (0.18) GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ (0.16) $ 0.01 $ (0.51) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (3) 0.04 0.07 0.11 0.13 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.06 0.06 0.16 0.20 Effects of increase in Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding (5) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ (0.03) $ 0.28 $ (0.18) Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 5,919,837 5,910,718 5,919,773 5,887,638 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 7,393,082 5,910,718 7,197,050 5,887,638 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) 7,393,082 5,910,718 7,197,050 5,887,638

Footnotes:

(1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue - Support and Service $ 104 $ 104 310 2,146 Research and development costs 433 371 1,289 5,977 Selling and marketing 186 186 554 3,844 General and administrative 3,099 2,439 9,239 16,615 Total non-cash stock based compensation expense $ 3,822 $ 3,100 $ 11,392 $ 28,582

(2) Represents the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense recognized, net of related income tax effects. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the tax expense for both GAAP and Non-GAAP basis approximate the same amount. (3) Represents restructuring costs which were incurred during each respective period presented. (4) Represents the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. (5) Represents the impact of an increase in diluted shares outstanding resulting from Non-GAAP adjustments to a GAAP net loss in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

