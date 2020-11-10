 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 NOVEMBER 2020

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201109101815_7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 112 Unit price: 12.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 191 Unit price: 12.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 115 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(6): Volume: 59 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(7): Volume: 41 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(8): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(9): Volume: 37 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(10): Volume: 102 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(11): Volume: 16 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(12): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(13): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(14): Volume: 125 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(15): Volume: 61 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(16): Volume: 145 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(17): Volume: 231 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(18): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(19): Volume: 16 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(20): Volume: 88 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(21): Volume: 174 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(22): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 94 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(24): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 181 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(27): Volume: 84 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(29): Volume: 79 Unit price: 12.38 EUR
(30): Volume: 119 Unit price: 12.38 EUR
(31): Volume: 86 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(32): Volume: 126 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(33): Volume: 82 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(34): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(35): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(37): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(38): Volume: 95 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(39): Volume: 66 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(40): Volume: 36 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(41): Volume: 37 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(42): Volume: 143 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(43): Volume: 81 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(44): Volume: 75 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

Disclaimer

