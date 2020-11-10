KellyOCG and VNDLY Bring Flexible Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution to Europe

“ KellyOCG GO provides the same expert support and benefits of the KellyOCG MSP whilst giving these speciality organisations access to great talent. Our clearly defined process to recruit, onboard, and manage talent, connects companies to the right people in as little as six weeks,” said Sam Smith , vice president and managing director, KellyOCG EMEA. “We brought MSP to the market 25 years ago, and we’ve never stopped pioneering since.”

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG , the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, today launched KellyOCG GO – a simple, powerful platform created for organisations in need of an MSP with powerful data and insights that is quick to implement. Available in the European market, the solution is designed for organisations with an MSP spend of £4-40MN or less than 300 contingent workers. KellyOCG GO is flexible enough to grow with companies’ future workforce needs.

The result of a partnership with VNDLY, a leading cloud-based vendor management systems (VMS) provider, KellyOCG GO combines the expertise of two strong industry leaders to deliver a user-friendly dashboard to support all areas of contingent workforce management – from posting a job to paying a vendor. KellyOCG GO is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“VNDLY’s platform is equipped with single sign-on, is easy to use, configure and scale. Together, VNDLY and KellyOCG can provide a world-class KellyOCG GO experience,” said David Weiss, executive vice president of sales and marketing at VNDLY. “Whilst our partnership delivers the solution clients need today, our agility and collaboration with KellyOCG GO ensures success tomorrow.”

The KellyOCG GO solution gives organisations full visibility of their contingent workforce to help manage costs. Equipped with real-time reporting, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the platform keeps hiring managers informed about their workforce and suppliers as well as companies compliant with worker classification. Users log in with single sign-on (SSO) and password for secure access to oversee their independent talent pool. Learn more about KellyOCG GO.

About KellyOCG



KellyOCG connects you with the diverse talent you need to fuel and grow your business via exceptional MSP programme management and an unrivaled global talent supply chain network. We combine proprietary insights with a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programmes that meet your unique workforce needs. Our ability to anticipate what’s next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About VNDLY



Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their contingent workforces. Using its SaaS work management system, companies can manage the entire non-employee engagement lifecycle from talent acquisition to training to payment and offboarding. The company serves as the ERP system of record for multiple Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire contingent and non-employee workforce on a single platform. VNDLY is a cloud-native platform that helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy vendor management solutions. The VNDLY platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work (SOW) management, independent contractor (IC) compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit www.VNDLY.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9467e6c0-ee11-48f6 ...









CONTACT: Media Contact Cynthia Carey KellyOCG 248.462.3021 Cynthia.carey@kellyservices.com