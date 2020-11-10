Klövern announces terms of the preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE PREPARED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY OTHER ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER SWEDISH LAW. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLÖVERN’S CONDITIONAL RESOLUTION TO CONDUCT AN ISSUANCE OF SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR KLÖVERN’S SHAREHOLDERS. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

On 6 October 2020, the Board of Directors of Klövern AB (publ) (“Klövern” or “the Company”) resolved on a fully covered rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion with preferential rights for existing holders of ordinary shares (the “Preferential Rights Issue”), subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 November 2020. The Board of Directors has today decided that the following terms shall apply to the issue.