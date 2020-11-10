Klövern announces terms of the preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion
On 6 October 2020, the Board of Directors of Klövern AB (publ) (“Klövern” or “the Company”) resolved on a fully covered rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion with preferential rights for existing holders of ordinary shares (the “Preferential Rights Issue”), subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 November 2020. The Board of Directors has today decided that the following terms shall apply to the issue.
THE PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE IN BRIEF
- The purpose of the Preferential Rights Issue is to give the Company headroom for continued value creation through selective acquisitions to the Swedish or international property portfolio, project development of commercial and residential premises, and to give the Company a strengthened balance sheet, lower leverage and thereby increased financial flexibility.
- Shareholders in Klövern have preferential rights, for ordinary share of class A and class B, to subscribe for one (1) new share per four (4) existing shares of class A and class B, respectively.
- The subscription price has been set to SEK 10 per share, which, given that the Preferential Rights Issue is fully subscribed, will provide proceeds of SEK 2,063 million before transaction costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 35 million.
- The record date for participation in the Preferential Rights Issue is 17 November 2020.
- The subscription period runs from, 19 November 2020, up to and including, 3 December 2020.
- The Preferential Rights Issue is subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 November 2020.
- The two largest shareholders, of the share capital, Rutger Arnhult (through companies) and Corem Property Group AB (publ), which together represent 33.8 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 32.6 per cent of the total number of votes in Klövern1, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue. In addition, Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and Handelsbanken Fonder, which together represent 11.9 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 6.7 per cent of the total number of votes in Klövern1, have expressed their intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue.
- The part of the Preferential Rights Issue that is not covered by subscription commitments, is guaranteed by Rutger Arnhult’s company M2 Asset Management AB (publ). Thus, the Preferential Rights Issue is fully covered.
