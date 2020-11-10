Notification of Interest in Share Capital
Simon Brett
Providence Resources P.l.c. (“the Company”)
Notification of Interest in Share Capital
Providence Resources P.l.c. have been informed by Nick Furlong that he holds 28,284,858 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company representing 3.22% of the issued ordinary share capital.
Simon Brett
Company Secretary
10 November 2020
