 

Telia is launching 5G network in Lithuania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 09:00  |  46   |   |   

Telia Lietuva, the largest telecommunications and IT company of the country, is launching next-generation 5G mobile network in Lithuania: 11 base stations of the new technology are already operating at the city centres of Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda, while two more 5G stations will be launched in the Klaipėda Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in early December. Frequencies for testing the technology provided by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Lithuania (CRA) are used for non-commercial 5G communication service.

Since the very beginning of modern mobile connection in Lithuania in 1995, Telia Lietuva was the first to introduce all the latest mobile communication technologies, including 2G, 3G and 4G, in the market. Now the time for 5G has come.

“In 2018, we were one of the first ones in Europe to test 5G technology in live network in Vilnius. Today, 5G connection is taking the second step in Lithuania – we are launching 13 base stations, which will allow people and companies to evaluate the key advantages of 5G, and the impressive speed of mobile Internet first of all, for themselves at no extra cost,” says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva. He is also responsible for the Danish and Estonian markets in Telia Company Group.

According to Dan Strömberg, the next generation of mobile networks will promote the development of a sustainable digital society and provide a leap in quality in many areas, from education, medicine to transport or leisure.

Telia Lietuva will start providing commercial next-generation 5G mobile communication services in Lithuania after CRA announces official terms and conditions therefor after the 5G frequency auction, which is expected to take place next year.

Last week Telia in Lithuania has entered into a strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernize its mobile network and rollout of 5G across the country. Over the next three years, Telia plans to upgrade around 2,000 sites in Lithuania using Ericsson equipment. Currently Telia Lietuva uses Huawei radio access network (RAN) equipment, which will be phased out starting next year.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


Telia Lietuva Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telia is launching 5G network in Lithuania Telia Lietuva, the largest telecommunications and IT company of the country, is launching next-generation 5G mobile network in Lithuania: 11 base stations of the new technology are already operating at the city centres of Vilnius, Kaunas and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Telia announces strategic partnership with Ericsson in Lithuania
23.10.20
Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020
21.10.20
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 23 November 2020
21.10.20
Telia Lietuva results for the nine months of 2020