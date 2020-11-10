Telia is launching 5G network in Lithuania

Since the very beginning of modern mobile connection in Lithuania in 1995, Telia Lietuva was the first to introduce all the latest mobile communication technologies, including 2G, 3G and 4G, in the market. Now the time for 5G has come.

Telia Lietuva, the largest telecommunications and IT company of the country, is launching next-generation 5G mobile network in Lithuania: 11 base stations of the new technology are already operating at the city centres of Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda, while two more 5G stations will be launched in the Klaipėda Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in early December. Frequencies for testing the technology provided by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Lithuania (CRA) are used for non-commercial 5G communication service.

“In 2018, we were one of the first ones in Europe to test 5G technology in live network in Vilnius. Today, 5G connection is taking the second step in Lithuania – we are launching 13 base stations, which will allow people and companies to evaluate the key advantages of 5G, and the impressive speed of mobile Internet first of all, for themselves at no extra cost,” says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva. He is also responsible for the Danish and Estonian markets in Telia Company Group.

According to Dan Strömberg, the next generation of mobile networks will promote the development of a sustainable digital society and provide a leap in quality in many areas, from education, medicine to transport or leisure.

Telia Lietuva will start providing commercial next-generation 5G mobile communication services in Lithuania after CRA announces official terms and conditions therefor after the 5G frequency auction, which is expected to take place next year.

Last week Telia in Lithuania has entered into a strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernize its mobile network and rollout of 5G across the country. Over the next three years, Telia plans to upgrade around 2,000 sites in Lithuania using Ericsson equipment. Currently Telia Lietuva uses Huawei radio access network (RAN) equipment, which will be phased out starting next year.