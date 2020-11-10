Disclosure of large shareholding in Saga Tankers ASA-EGM
Martin Nes, Chairman of Saga Tankers ASA, has received proxies representing 23 265 588 shares, corresponding to 6.84 % of the company, for the upcomming extraordinary general meeting in Saga Tankers ASA on 10 November 2020.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
