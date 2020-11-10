 

Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19

- At EUR 97 million for the first half-year, EBITDA excluding restructuring
result significantly up on previous year (EUR 69 million)
- Signs of recovery for sales and incoming orders
- Corporate bond repaid early - interest payments reduced by EUR 12 million p.a.
- Package of measures sustainably lowers cost base
- Forecast for financial year 2020/2021 unchanged

Forecast for financial year 2020/2021 unchangedBy systematically and swiftly
implementing its transformation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has
further strengthened its position in the first half of the 2020/2021 financial
year (April 1 to September 30, 2020). With a number of measures adopted as part
of the transformation program launched this March to boost profitability,
enhance competitiveness, and secure the company's future, Heidelberg has been
able to more than compensate for the negative effect on earnings caused by a
significant drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Heidelberg once again achieved a positive EBITDA excluding
restructuring result in the second quarter of the current financial year,
recording EUR 97 million in the first six months - a significant increase from
the previous year (EUR 69 million). The EBITDA margin for the half-year was 12
percent, compared with 6.2 percent in the same period of the previous year. At
the same time, the net financial debt was successfully reduced from EUR 416
million in the previous year to EUR 157 million.

In terms of sales and incoming orders , the gap compared to the previous year
shrank in the second quarter of the current financial year. While sales after
the first quarter were at -34 percent, this figure was only -24 percent in the
period from July to September; incoming orders, meanwhile, improved from -44
percent to -20 percent. There was a positive development in demand in a number
of markets, above all in the key single market China, where, compared with the
previous year, the level of incoming orders increased from around -50 percent in
the first quarter to around -8 percent in the second. This trend and the planned
additional steps to optimize the company's assets and portfolio and reduce staff
costs provide reason to be optimistic that Heidelberg will reach its announced
targets in the year as a whole and continue to achieve sustainably profitable
growth in the years that follow.

"Our transformation is proving successful. We are delivering on our promise. By
the end of the half-year, we had drastically reduced our debt and made
significant improvements regarding our liquidity and results- despite the huge
