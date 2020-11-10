Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19

Heidelberg (ots) -



- At EUR 97 million for the first half-year, EBITDA excluding restructuring

result significantly up on previous year (EUR 69 million)

- Signs of recovery for sales and incoming orders

- Corporate bond repaid early - interest payments reduced by EUR 12 million p.a.

- Package of measures sustainably lowers cost base

- Forecast for financial year 2020/2021 unchanged



implementing its transformation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has

further strengthened its position in the first half of the 2020/2021 financial

year (April 1 to September 30, 2020). With a number of measures adopted as part

of the transformation program launched this March to boost profitability,

enhance competitiveness, and secure the company's future, Heidelberg has been

able to more than compensate for the negative effect on earnings caused by a

significant drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





For example, Heidelberg once again achieved a positive EBITDA excludingrestructuring result in the second quarter of the current financial year,recording EUR 97 million in the first six months - a significant increase fromthe previous year (EUR 69 million). The EBITDA margin for the half-year was 12percent, compared with 6.2 percent in the same period of the previous year. Atthe same time, the net financial debt was successfully reduced from EUR 416million in the previous year to EUR 157 million.In terms of sales and incoming orders , the gap compared to the previous yearshrank in the second quarter of the current financial year. While sales afterthe first quarter were at -34 percent, this figure was only -24 percent in theperiod from July to September; incoming orders, meanwhile, improved from -44percent to -20 percent. There was a positive development in demand in a numberof markets, above all in the key single market China, where, compared with theprevious year, the level of incoming orders increased from around -50 percent inthe first quarter to around -8 percent in the second. This trend and the plannedadditional steps to optimize the company's assets and portfolio and reduce staffcosts provide reason to be optimistic that Heidelberg will reach its announcedtargets in the year as a whole and continue to achieve sustainably profitablegrowth in the years that follow."Our transformation is proving successful. We are delivering on our promise. Bythe end of the half-year, we had drastically reduced our debt and madesignificant improvements regarding our liquidity and results- despite the huge