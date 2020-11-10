FairCom kicks off new era of database technology

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global database technology leader FairCom Corporation today announced the release of new versions and rebranding of its major products, which include data solutions for high-speed transactions, Industry 4.0 environments and legacy system modernization. The unveiling occurs as the company is about to embark on its fifth decade of providing fast, reliable database technologies for some of the world's best known brands and more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100.

The new product releases and selected highlights include:

FairCom DB V12 (formerly known as c-treeACE) - V12 is a unified multimodel database. Its new features increase availability, scalability, performance and productivity. Being the most customizable database, it provides developers with an unprecedented level of control to meet their unique needs, such as inserting millions of records per second and implementing cutting-edge data processing algorithms.

FairCom EDGE V3 (formerly known as c-treeEDGE IoT Database) – EDGE V3 is built for edge computing applications for IoT solutions and Industry 4.0 environments and is now available in two offerings.

FairCom EDGE IoT Database – Empowers developers with a fast, embedded transaction-controlled database that runs anywhere for use by applications on the edge near their data source.



FairCom EDGE IIoT Hub - Enables integrators and OT engineers in automation to easily integrate systems in (IIoT) environments, with little to no code.

c-treeRTG V3 - RTG is a data management solution for legacy systems, such as COBOL. RTG V3 includes new features that enable legacy systems to operate with the latest in performance, scalability, stability, and data integrity, while enabling the simultaneous use of modern programming languages, platforms, APIs and protocols.

"FairCom DB provides developers an unprecedented level of control to ensure the fastest and most capable database possible," said FairCom Chief Architect Mike Bowers. "FairCom EDGE IoT Database is optimized for developers to build solutions for the Edge in less time with its integrated database, data replication service, REST data service, and MQTT Broker. FairCom EDGE IIoT Hub is built specifically for Industry 4.0 settings, providing low-code, point-and-click integration within and between factories, clouds, and IT data centers. c-treeRTG indefinitely extends the life of legacy systems without rewriting existing code while simultaneously allowing all modern analytic tools, machine learning, and programming languages to deliver parallel solutions over the same legacy data."